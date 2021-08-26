People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
An local man faces several drug charges after a large amount of marijuana was discovered in an Albertville apartment.
Marshall County Drug Task Force Commander John Siggers said MCDTF agents assisted members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in serving a search warrant at Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville on Aug. 20.
During the investigation, agents recovered approximately 1 pound of marijuana in a backpack that allegedly belonged to Nicholas Keith Bryant, 26, of Henagar, Siggers said.
Another 10 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside the apartment.
Bryant was arrested on active warrants from the Rainsville Police Department and charged with trafficking marijuana and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he remained until posting a $250,000 bond on Aug. 21.
Editor's note: Based on initial police reports, the suspect was listed as living in Albertville. However, more recent data posted on the Marshall County Sheriff's Office website has his address listed in Henagar. This article has been updated to reflect this information.
