Boaz City Council members met Monday night, dispatching a light agenda in less than 15 minutes.
Councilmen adopted a transportation plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year. As part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, the resolution contains a detailed list of streets to be paved in the upcoming year as funding becomes available.
The State of Alabama estimated the City of Boaz will receive $47,022 in Rebuild Alabama funds for 2019-20 and $62,696 for 2020-21. However, as of July 31, 2021, the city had received $95,252 which has not yet been spent, but placed in an account in order to pay for street projects in the future.
“We have to have a master road transportation plan in place,” said Mayor David Dyar. “It makes us eligible for grants.”
Once approved the transportation plan will be added to the city’s website and a copy of the resolution will be placed in three places within the city for public inspection.
Some of the roads included in the 43-street list are Elder Street, College Avenue, Billy Dyar Boulevard, McVille Road, Seay Avenue, Snellgrove Avenue, Snowden Drive and Snowden Circle, Bruce Road and Bethsaida Road.
“The streets listed on the plan will stay on the list until they are paved,” said Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith. “They won’t fall off the list.
“Of the initial 42 streets we had on the previous list, we paved 40 of them. The other two stayed on the list.”
In other business, council members:
• Approved paying $158,500 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Heard from Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy regarding a new probate office to be located in Boaz.
She thanked the council for their support and assistance in making the new location possible.
“We are growing and the foot traffic is growing in our offices,” LeCroy said. “Instead of expanding our Albertville location, I called Mayor Dyar and … spoke to him about this idea. He was excited. I was excited.
“The building Mayor Dyar showed us is perfect. It will be so beautifully be repurposed into a tag office.
“Our goal is to bring driver’s licenses to Boaz so you can renew your license anywhere in the state. It will help not only Boaz but the surrounding counties. I am hoping we can open the location in the first part of 2022.”
The new location would be the old water board building located at 99 Railroad Avenue.
LeCroy said new employees will be hired in early October and begin training soon after for placement in the Boaz facility.
The cost to the county will be roughly $85,900 for salaries for two employees, with an up-front cost of $13,000 and $4,500 monthly.
The county currently has two satellite tag offices in addition to the main office at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. The first satellite office was installed in Arab in 2002 followed by a second one in Albertville in 2005.
“Thanks for partnering with us,” LeCroy said. “What a wonderful way to serve our citizens and bring convenience to you and your town.”
