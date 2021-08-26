An Arab woman died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident Friday night.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, a crash was reported Friday at about 5 p.m. on U.S. 431 near Freedom Marine Center.
A 2007 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Melissa Narrell, 52, of Arab, was traveling southbound on U.S. 431 when a 2019 Kia Niro, driven by Christian Wilson, 25, of Vinemont, exited the parking lot of Freedom Marine Center, turning to travel southbound on U.S. 431.
Case said Wilson pulled into Narrell’s path, causing Narrell to swerve to avoid a collision. The two vehicles did not make contact, but the abrupt maneuver caused Narrell to lose control, cross the median and roll several times. She was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Huntsville Hospital by Air Evac medical chopper. She later succumbed to her injuries.
Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Medical Centers ambulances, Air Evac and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.
