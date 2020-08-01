While it is true that a lot of what we go through is brought on by the enemy of our souls, how often do we forget that the Lord can use the bad in our lives to bring about good?
Joseph looked at his brothers in Genesis 50:20 and spoke these familiar words:
"But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive."
In Judges 14, Samson's parents saw correctly the wrong of Samson in wanting a wife of the Philistines, yet it is stated that this was of God to begin the process of deliverance from Philistine oppression. In Acts 8, persecution broke out against the church after the death of Stephen, but it scattered them—causing them to fulfill what Jesus had told them to do to begin with: Go throughout Judea, Samaria and to the ends of the earth and tell people about Him.
Then there's Job. Sure, the attack was from Satan himself, but it may not have happened if the Lord had not suggested Job as prey. That is very difficult to consider. While it is a huge compliment to be viewed as a threat to the enemy, it can almost feel like a betrayal by the Lord. Please remember that the Lord has a purpose in ALL things, and He works ALL things together for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purpose.
I am sure that the enemy was rejoicing as Christ hung on the cross. The appearance of victory was in his grasp, yet the appearance of present circumstances is not always where our eyes should be. What Satan meant for evil that day, God meant for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day - to save everyone of us.
I challenge you to recognize attacks of the enemy, but then offer them to the Lord to do with them as He wishes. Let Him turn the enemy's weapon back on his own head.
Genesis 50:20, Judges 14:1-4, Acts 1:8, Acts 8:1-5, Job 1-2, 42, Romans 8:28
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
