This is an opinion piece.
I remember when my three kids were growing up, it was a battle every morning for a couple of weeks at the beginning of the school year. They didn’t like getting up to the sound of an alarm clock and they sure didn’t like having a fine-tooth comb pulling knots out of their bed heads.
It was always a rush, rush, rush those Mondays through Fridays. Eat your breakfast, put on your shoes, get your backpack, don’t forget your homework, stop hitting your brother, and don’t tease your sister. I felt like we were in an Olympic event each morning trying to get all our obstacles completed and make it across that finish line before the late bell rang.
When my oldest son, Josh, started kindergarten, he cried, screamed and held onto my legs with the strength of a mini-Superman those first few days. I was a stay-at-home mom, so that first major separation was a big step in his young life. Tears rolled down my face as well, but Mrs. Watwood just smiled and pried my baby away from me. “He will be fine,” she told me… and of course, he was.
It was like a re-run of a bad movie when my second son began his learning journey. He did the same exact thing that big brother had done a couple years earlier… just at a much louder volume. Jake raised the roof that first day, but once again our beloved Mrs. Watwood made the transition as easy and painless as possible.
I braced myself a year later when it was time for my youngest to enter those double doors of education. I was dreading the tears and the scene I thought was sure to come, but my little blonde-haired, blue-eyed Katie surprised me that morning. When I pulled up and parked our old Caravan in the school parking lot, she smiled and told me that she knew the way to Mrs. Watwood’s room and that I didn’t have to walk in with her. She always tried to be tougher than her big brothers and definitely proved it that day.
As a child myself, I loved school…especially those first few years at Evans Elementary. I have always enjoyed learning new things and I was blessed to have several wonderful teachers along the way who guided me along with my education process.
My favorite part of going to school was the bags of supplies my momma bought for me each year in the fall. I started those first years of school back in the early 1970s with a pack of yellow No. 2 pencils and a stack of Donny Osmond notebooks. I had packs of pink erasers, small bottles of Elmer’s glue, little metal scissors and a red cardboard pencil box. I had a Partridge Family metal lunchbox and the coveted 64 count box of Crayola crayons with a built-in sharpener on the back.
This year, I have four grandchildren heading back to school. The oldest two, Dylan and Gracelin, are now sophomores. I blinked and they were young adults in high school!
Jaxtin is entering first grade and when I recently asked if he had his school supplies ready, he said he has no idea. He is just excited to get to see all his friends this week. He is the social butterfly of our family.
Levi will be a kindergartner and like his Nanny, his biggest excitement is all the school supplies he now has. He said he can’t wait to use his Spider-Man notebook. I may have to buy him a pack of yellow No. 2 pencils… just to see if he enjoys sharpening them as much as I always did.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
