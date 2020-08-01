My, my, my. Look at this mess we’ve gotten ourselves into.
The presidential election is still a hundred days away, and it already seems like the campaign has been going on since the Rolling Stones were mere pebbles.
Just last week, one candidate claimed his opponent “doesn’t know he is alive.” He added, “He is incompetent.”
The other candidate responded that his opponent “has waved the white flag and walked away from the country.”
I can’t imagine Dwight D. Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson exchanging such insults, or Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. Unfortunately, this is the general tone of America in 2020.
Of course, this isn’t the first time a presidential campaign has wallowed in the mud. In 1884, Democratic candidate Grover Cleveland was mired in a paternity scandal. His Republican opponents capitalized on it. They didn’t have the TV to run negative ads, and there was no Twitter to smear one another, so they wrote a song about it, which spread across the nation. “Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa?” was the refrain. Cleveland won the election anyway, prompting his supporters to respond, “Gone to the White House, ha ha ha!”
You know what happened after the election? Americans forgot about it, and they resumed working toward a common goal. Most of them, anyway.
So, here we are. The slanted news networks and social media sites are providing the wrestling matches, and Americans are buying the popcorn. No controversy, no antagonism? No ratings.
It all comes down to this. When is the last time you voted FOR a presidential candidate? Read that carefully. I didn’t say the last time you voted in a presidential election. I mean the last time you voted FOR a person.
Surveys reveal that we have become really good at voting AGAINST people. Many Americans voted against Bush, against Obama, against a Clinton or two, and against Trump. Would we have voted for a potato against some of these candidates? For many, the answer is yes.
In a nation of 328 million, we struggle to find two people we really trust with the nuclear football. We can somehow weed out the weak links in “Dancing with the Stars” and “American Idol,” but we often end up with two presidential hopefuls that are underwhelming.
When is the last time two people represented our major political parties on the presidential ballot, and you said, “Oh my gosh. They are BOTH so qualified and excellent! They each have so many good qualities. Can they be co-presidents? How are we supposed to choose between them?” It’s been a while, if ever.
With all the talk about each of our two current candidates and their mental fitness to serve, it’s easy to draw a conclusion. You know that rhetorical question, “Who in their right mind would even WANT the job?” While watching the debates that winnowed down the crowded field of wanna-be presidents, I found myself answering that question. The answer was, “Apparently, not very many.”
Can you blame a competent, qualified person for sitting it out? Are we setting up our 2020 winner for failure? Will we unite to battle our current crises (as we used to do in the past) or will we continue to tear each other down?
Turn off the echo chamber “news” channels. Love your neighbors. We have to start somewhere.
David Carroll isa Chattanooga news anchor. Contact him at radiotv2020@yahoo.com.
