A Grant man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash.
Jimmy Dale Payne, 48, died when the 1995 Geo Tracker he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 GMC Envoy, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Payne was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The passengers of the Tracker and Envoy were not injured.
The crash took place about 1:05 p.m. Monday on Esslinger Road near Waverly Hills Road, about one mile east of Grant in Marshall County.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.