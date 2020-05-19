The Albertville Fire Department recently received some much-needed upgrades to its rescue equipment, including a new fire engine to replace one nearly 15 years old.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Beam said the department put in for a new 2019 Pierce fire engine last year and have now started to make it their own after it arrived from a dealer in Pelham. With the oldest engine a 2009 model, the department now has three front line pumping fire engines spread out among its three stations in addition to its two reserve pumpers and a 1988 engine it uses for training purposes.
“We ordered the [engine] probably last year, and it takes anywhere from eight to 10 months to build up in Appleton, Wisconsin,” Beam said. “Then, of course, it has to be shipped down to Pelham … and they put some equipment on it, make sure that it’s equipped to [the right] specifications, then it’s delivered to us and we have to make it ours.”
The department also got a new set of Hurst e-hydraulic tools, which Beam said were battery-operated “jaws of life,” to go along with the new engine.
The purchasing of the new equipment had been in the works for more than a year, the funding of which came out of capital outlay funds.
