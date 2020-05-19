United Way of Marshall County has awarded its first round of Community Crisis Relief Fund grants to local nonprofit organizations that are providing basic needs to assist individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Marshall County.
The recipients of the first round were each awarded $1,000 grants:
Community Action Agency of North East Alabama – utility and rent assistance
Domestic Violence Crisis Services – food, utility assistance to victims of domestic violence
Marshall County Christian Services (Second Chance and TESA Food Pantries) – food assistance
Marshall County Homeless Ministries – utility, rent and medication assistance
Neighborhood Bridges – Boaz – food assistance
United Way is now accepting applications for its second round of funding for Community Crisis Relief Fund grants. Interested applicants must be a local, nonprofit 501(c)(3) health and human service organization with a successful track record of providing direct, basic need services and the capacity and capability of serving an influx of individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are intended for direct service costs that are a result of the increased demand for basic, life-sustaining goods and services such as food, shelter, utilities, etc. Grant recipients will also be required to provide follow-up documentation describing the use of these funds. Agencies may be funded more than once as their documented need dictates and resources allow.
Organizations wishing to apply for a grant can submit an application online by visiting unitedwaymarshall.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 31.
United Way established its Community Crisis Fund to help increase access to basic needs for struggling individuals and families and our most vulnerable community members in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The Community Crisis Relief Fund focuses on providing assistance to food pantries and feeding programs, emergency assistance programs (utilities, rent/mortgage assistance and other vital basic needs), distressed nonprofit agencies in our area as well as other target areas in our community as assessed.
Individuals and companies wishing to support our area’s nonprofits can contribute to the Community Crisis Relief Fund at unitedwaymarshall.org/relieffund or mail a check to United Way of Marshall County, 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976, memo: Relief Fund.
For regular updates on how United Way of Marshall County is positively impacting lives in our community during these unprecedented times, please follow us on digital media – unitedwaymarshall.org, Facebook, or Instagram. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@unitedwaymarshall.org or call the United Way office at 256-582-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.