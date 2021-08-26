A Marshall County sailor who died at Pearl Harbor, Ralph Curtis Battles is coming home this Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m. A service with full military honors will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. The family said the service is open to anyone who would like to attend.
Battles was killed in the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941, that brought America’s entry into World War II. He was a sailor aboard the USS Oklahoma.
His family got word earlier this year that his remains had been positively identified.
A grave marker for Battles has long been in the cemetery where other members of his family are buried.
Cousin Sheila Roden has said previously the whole thing has been “kind of like a movie.” The family, fortunately, has been in one accord all along about their plans for the service.
The Oklahoma was hit by 8 torpedo bombs in the attack on Pearl Harbor, she said. It listed to one side but the guns and mast kept it from going all the way down.
“They actually cut through the hull to rescue some sailors,” Roden said. “We don’t know if Curt was too far down or what. It took them 14 months or so to get the ship upright and get the rest of the bodies out.”
Curt was an unknown buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, nicknamed “the Punchbowl.”
DNA analysis led to a positive identification of his remains and his homecoming nearly 80 years following his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.