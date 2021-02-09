Tonight’s Games:

2A Area 11

Girls

West End at Southeastern, 6 p.m. 

3A Area 14

Boys

Sylvania at Fyffe, 6 p.m.

Asbury at Plainview, 6 p.m. 

3A Area 12

Boys

Glencoe at Geraldine, 6 p.m. 

5A Area 13

Boys

Sardis at Boaz, 6 p.m.

Crossville at Douglas, 6 p.m. 

7A Area 7

Girls

Albertville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

