Tonight’s Games:
2A Area 11
Girls
West End at Southeastern, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Boys
Sylvania at Fyffe, 6 p.m.
Asbury at Plainview, 6 p.m.
3A Area 12
Boys
Glencoe at Geraldine, 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
Boys
Sardis at Boaz, 6 p.m.
Crossville at Douglas, 6 p.m.
7A Area 7
Girls
Albertville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
