Boaz Firefighters and members of the county’s heavy rescue squad responded to an unusual wreck Saturday.
A vehicle left the roadway on U.S. 431 near Rockledge Road and travelled over the side of the mountain, out of sight of rescuers and passers-by. A witness said it appeared the vehicle traveled across the median into the opposite lanes, hit the guard rail, lost the front bumper of the vehicle before going over the side. The accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday night.
According to Fire Chief Jeff Beck, BFD was requested by Mountainboro Volunteer Fire officials to provide manpower and rappelling equipment.
“Our personnel set up rappelling gear and conducted a search for the vehicle and occupant,” Beck said.
“Boaz Fire personnel also deployed a drone to assist with the search with no success.
“While Boaz personnel were conducting a search on the side of the mountain, an individual was found walking around in the brush.”
Beck said the person had non-life-threatening injuries and was escorted to the top of the hill and turned over to the care of police and medics.
Alabama State Troopers, Sardis City Police, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Boaz Police also assisted with the accident and investigation.
Troopers said no additional information would be released at this time.
