Sen. Clay Scofield (left) recently presented supporting funds to the Boaz Chamber Executive Director Jill Johnson in support of the 56th Annual Harvest Festival in downtown Boaz. The event will be held on Oct. 2 and 3. This funding will assist with this event and support the community of Boaz as they invite people from all over the Southeast into town.
“Community events like the Harvest Festival are important to our citizens. In a year of social distancing and quarantine, I hope this event will give citizens something to look forward to,” Scofield said.
