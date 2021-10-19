After delaying the ceremony for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Albertville High School honored four of its former students by inducting them into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
For the 10th year, AHS chose four of its alumni who have gone on to not only succeed in their chosen profession but have a positive impact on people around them. The inductees for 2020 were Tony Cochran, Patrick “McGee” Moody, Raymond “Clarance” Waldrop and Eric Jones. To “honor the fallen Aggies we have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the school said it chose not to nominate or induct any alumni for 2021.
Tony Raymond Cochran, Accounting
Tony Cochran graduated from Albertville High School in 1975. From there, he attended Snead State Community College for one year then completed his undergraduate degree in 1979 from the University of Alabama Huntsville. While attending the University, Cochran worked for the Sington Sporting Goods Company.
Upon completion of his degree, Cochran returned to Albertville where he worked for the accounting firm of Marvin D. Stewart. He earned his designation as Certified Public Accountant in 1981. Still in his twenties, he was thrust into the role of owner after Mr. Stewart suffered a series of debilitating strokes. It was through this early experience of struggling as a business owner himself Cochran gained the determination later in life to become a leader in teaching, training and advocating for small business.
Tony has served in numerous positions throughout his life of service. Among those are chair of his Church’s board of directors, chair of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, president of the Albertville Rotary Club, founder and chairman of the Albertville City Schools Foundation, chair of the Marshall County Alabama Alumni Association, treasurer of the National Acoustic Neuroma Association, board member of the North-Central Alabama Girls Scouts (he is a lifetime member of girl scouts), executive committee member of the Business Council of Alabama, chairman of the Alabama Small Business Commission and a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee for ten years.
Professionally, Cochran has proven to be a pioneer. He was one of the first CPAs trained on the Blueprint Process for continual improvement, one of the first to complete the RAS Boot Camp process which teaches CPAs how to provide consulting service to assist small businesses, and in 2012 was one of the first individuals in the United States to earn the designation of CGMA, Chartered Global Managerial Accountant. These opportunities to serve further enhance his ability to provide positive leadership and counseling to business owners and executives.
Tony is no stranger to challenges. In 2001, he received the news he was suffering from a brain tumor. After prayer and research, he chose to undergo a specialized type of gamma knife surgery. The procedure proved to be successful but damaged the hearing nerve on his left side which caused deafness on that side. This experience, while never life-threatening, taught Tony the importance of a positive mental attitude, determination, and prayer. As a result of this experience, he later served on the National Acoustic Neuroma Board of Directors where he could help others who were suffering from similar brain tumors.
Tony and his lovely wife Wendi have been married for 41 years and live in Albertville. Wendi is a National Board-Certified Teacher. They have two daughters, Dr. Tara Cochran, a local dentist, and Shelby Cochran a successful engineer living in the Washington D.C. area.
Patrick “McGee” Moody, Swimming
McGee Moody graduated from Albertville High School in 1992. Albertville High School played an important role in his development as a student and athlete. Throughout high school, McGee ran Track and Cross Country, but his primary sport was Swimming. McGee began swimming when he was very young and he loved the sport. Albertville High School agreed to sponsor a swimming team so he would have the opportunity to compete at the AHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships. He was a state finalist all four years of high school. There were no year-around swimming programs in Albertville so his parents drove him back and forth to Huntsville twice daily to practice with the Huntsville Swim Association. He competed on the National Team with this club. His parents’ sacrifice and his dedication to the sport earned him a scholarship to swim at East Carolina University.
While at East Carolina, McGee earned multiple All-Conference selections as a middle-distance freestyler and was a member of the school record 800 Freestyle Relay. He earned a degree in Psychology and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Sports Administration. East Carolina University opened the door to a coaching career that spanned more than 25 years. As a coach at ECU, McGee was on staff for 3 CAA Conference Team Championships.
In 2000, McGee accepted a position as Assistant Men’s Swimming Coach at The United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as a LTJG in the United States Navy. During his time at Navy, McGee coached teams that won four Patriot League Championships and included 4 NCAA Qualifiers and multiple Olympic Trial Qualifiers.
In 2004, McGee accepted his first head coaching position at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA. He inherited a team that was performing at the bottom of the conference and was determined to build champions. The program steadily improved and in 2007, the women’s team, won the first CAA Conference Championship in history for any sport at William and Mary.
In 2007, the University of South Carolina asked McGee to step in and take over their program where he remained until his retirement in March 2021. To date, Coach Moody has coached 66 All-Americans, 12 SEC Champions, 45 All-SEC Performers, 7 Olympians and 50 university records. He has led the team to 4 Top 20 National Finishes. In 2013, McGee was an assistant coach for the United States National Team at the World University Games in Kazan, Russia. The US team in Kazan tied the record for most medals won in World University Games history.
The sport of swimming has created opportunities to coach some of the world’s best athletes on the world’s biggest stages. According to McGee, “None of this would have been possible without Albertville High School and their willingness to create a team for me to compete with. I owe so much and am so thankful to Albertville High School for setting the foundation that created so many opportunities for me and my family.”
Raymond “Clarence” Waldrop, United States Marines
Raymond Clarence Waldrop graduated from Albertville High School in 1966. He was born on September 16, 1948 to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert B. Waldrop. His family, including his three brothers: Milford, David and Lawrence, lived in the Union Grove area and attended Asbury Methodist Church.
Clarence joined the Marines on January 28, 1968 and left for Vietnam on August 25. Just under 2 months later, on October 19, Private First Class Waldrop was killed in action while fighting in Qua Nang province with the First Battalion, Fifth Marine Regiment, First Marine Division in Vietnam. Prior to his death, he received 3 Purple Heart Medals for wounds sustained during combat operations against the enemy. Clarence was nicknamed “Hoss” by his friends in the Marines.
Clarence was known for his faith, his courage, and his love for his family. He wrote many letters to his fiancé, Carolyn Rains of Asbury in addition to his parents and brothers. He often spoke of his faith and never mentioned that he had been wounded, and he never complained about the poor conditions the rainy season brought. Clarence’s letters often reassured his loved ones that he was “fine and dandy” and asked them not to worry. He reminded his family that “God is with me.” He was constantly encouraging others to make a good life for themselves and keep themselves in God’s will. He almost always ended letters with “May God bless you and keep you safe.”
His classmates and sports fans remember him as a Varsity basketball star with the Aggies. He also played football for one year in high school. After graduation, Clarence worked for MUB and attended Snead. He volunteered for military service because he wanted to serve his country so he could come home and make a life for himself and his family.
Clarence was the first alumnus from Albertville High School to be killed in action in Vietnam.
Eric E. Jones, Business/Adventure
Eric E. Jones graduated from Albertville High School in 1990. He was a passenger in a violent car accident in 1988 when he was a sophomore. He broke his vertebrae when the car driven by a fellow teenager swerved to avoid a head-on collision and hit a tree on Eric’s side. He has been paralyzed from the chest down since that day but went on to graduate from AHS with honors and graduate from The University of Alabama Magna Cum Laude in 1995 with a B.S. in International Business with minors in Economics and German. He has never let his circumstances stop him from achieving his dreams or serving his community.
Eric began a life of adventure from an early age. He became the youngest Yoshukai Karate black belt in the state of Alabama at age 9. He began playing piano at age 7 and filled in as back up pianist for the Southside Methodist Church at age 10. His great uncle gave him his first rifle at age 5, and he quickly developed a love for shooting. Eric credits his dentist for helping him find one of his life’s greatest passions, hunting, when he took Eric squirrel hunting at age 12. At 14, he began training for his pilot’s license.
Eric was an excellent student at Albertville High School. He was section leader of the trombone players in the Aggie band. He was a member of the AHS Track Team, National Honor Society and was chosen as PTA Outstanding student and Who’s Who Among American High School Students. He received the Science Award for Highest Average in Physics, the Homer Weathers scholarship, and the Walmart scholarship. He continued to compile accolades in college with membership in Phi Eta Sigma honor society, and he was chosen as The University of Alabama’s 10 most outstanding seniors.
Eric experienced some setbacks with his health after his freshman year at UA and spent 7 months of intense physical and occupational therapy at The Walker Institute in Los Angeles. When he began training, he weighed only 119 pounds and frequently passed out from low blood pressure. He returned to UA weighing 160 pounds with stable blood pressure and the ability to feed himself.
Eric opened an Edward Jones Investments office in Guntersville in 1997 and had a successful 20-year career serving clients throughout the state of Alabama and becoming a Limited Partner in the Fortune 500 Firm. Eric was elected president of the Lake Guntersville Civitan Club 3 times. The Guntersville Chamber of Commerce awarded him their Achievement Award in 1998, and readers of The Sand Mountain Reporter named him Best Financial Consultant in 2008.
Eric began traveling the world in 2000 with trips to Hawaii, scuba diving in the Caribbean, swimming with sharks and whale sharks. With an intense love for military history, Eric has visited castles across France, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Austria and Italy. He loves Ferraris and has visited the factory in Maranello, Italy. He and his brother, Ryan, saw Michael Schumacher take the checkered flag for Ferrari at the Formula One Indianapolis race in 2000. Eric enjoys hunting big game in Wyoming, New Mexico and South Africa.
Eric retired from Edward Jones as a Limited Partner in 2014 after multiple surgeries left him unable to work. He now enjoys deep-sea fishing. Eric, his wife Sylvia and their dog, Taco, reside in Guntersville.
