Owners of Albertville’s newest hotel broke ground Thursday and anticipate opening the doors within 10 months.
Maria Lawson, a member of Clear Properties Albertville, said the Hampton Inn along Alabama 75 near the U.S. 431 intersection, will feature 84 rooms with additional meeting rooms, a pool and fitness area. The site is the former location of the city’s longtime restaurant staple Asia Garden.
“This will be a green project … with Landstar Construction leading the project,” Lawson said.
Lawson said she and fellow owners persevered through Covid-19 slowdowns to see the project come to fruition.
“It’s taken a bit longer to get here than we anticipated,” Lawson said. “When the opportunity came to us and we saw the level of community involvement, it really attracted us to Albertville.
“The level of commitment from the Mayor and City Council and the commitment from the community is fantastic to see.
“The relentless drive to support the community and the new development in the city is what drew us here.”
Albertville is home to the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, an event center expected to bring thousands of players and fans to the city through sports tournaments, concerts and other events. Last weekend, all hotel rooms in Albertville, Boaz and Guntersville were booked, forcing players to stay in Gadsden and other surrounding areas.
“On behalf of the city and council members, we are excited about this project,” said Mayor Tracy Honea. “We really appreciate everyone involved in making this project a reality.”
Cameron Holland, lending executive with Peoples Independent Bank, said he has worked with hotel officials and developers for more than a year.
“I’ve gotten to know them all,” Holland said. “They are fine people. We truly appreciate the opportunity to be part of this project.”
Lawson said construction will begin immediately and will take nine to 10 months to complete.
“We are going to make you proud,” Lawson told gathered officials. “We are so happy to be able to join your community.”
