Betty Roden
Boaz
Betty Roden, 80, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memory Gardens.
She is survived by her two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three nieces.
Patricia Ann Colquitt
Boaz
Patricia Ann Colquitt, 74, of Boaz, died Aug. 1, 2021.
No formal services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Doris B. Singleton
Boaz
Doris B. Singleton, 78, of Boaz, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Funeral service was at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tommy Foxx officiating. Interment was in Friendship Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Angela Kim Singleton, of Albertville, and Robin Singleton Ponder and Chris, of Guntersville. Three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Tillery, of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
