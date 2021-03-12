It’s easy to ignore the lowly banana. They’re cheap and common. But the elongated, crescent-shaped yellow fruit with sweet flesh is worthy of going bananas over. It’s touted as the first “superfood.” It’s packed with fiber to make you feel full and vitamins that do your body good. Americans eat more than 27 pounds a year — about 90 bananas per person. That’s more than oranges and apples combined.
One large banana is about 8- to 9-inches long and equal to one serving of fruit. It has about 120 calories and 490 milligrams of potassium. That’s 19% of a woman’s daily potassium needs and 15% of a man’s. This nutrient can remove sodium from your body and relax blood vessel walls, which helps manage blood pressure. The golden fruit is also a good source of vitamin B6, which is essential for your immune and nervous systems, as well as your brain.
Bananas are one of the most important fruit crops of the world. The banana is grown in the tropics and, though it is most widely consumed in those regions, it is valued worldwide for its flavor, nutritional value and availability throughout the year.
It wasn’t until the 19th century that bananas began to appear in the markets of the United States. Although the sweet Cavendish bananas are by far the most-common variety imported by non-tropical countries, plantain varieties account for about 85% of all banana cultivation worldwide.
The banana plant is actually a giant herb. The yellow fruit it produces is a berry. You may think they are all curved but some bananas are long and straight. Others take the shape of a ball. Ecuador is the leading grower in the world with the Philippines coming in second. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that grows these yellow berries commercially. After a plant has fruited, it is cut down to the ground because each trunk produces only one bunch of fruit.
You may say you’re going to pick up “a bunch of bananas” at the store but that’s not exactly right. A single banana is called a finger. These fingers grow together in a group called a hand. Many hands grow together to form a bunch or stalk. A bunch may include as many as 20 hands, far more than you buy at one time in the produce section.
Banana or plantain?
Bananas and plantains look very similar but they don’t taste the same. Your typical supermarket banana, also called a “dessert banana,” is sweet like its alternate name suggests. Plantains, a staple in the diets of many tropical regions, aren’t so sweet and the fruit is too firm to eat raw. In cultures that rely on them, people steam, boil or fry plantains and serve them more like potatoes.
Nifty facts about the world’s most convenient food:
• Bananas put the B in the easy-to-digest BRAT diet. Doctors often recommend eating bananas, rice, applesauce and toast when you’re fighting diarrhea or a tummy ache.
• Bananas are a breakfast superstar. Peanut butter and banana toast is a favorite way to start the day. Their natural sweetness can pep up a bowl of hot oatmeal, cereal or even a smoothie. On its own, the portable fruit makes a great breakfast on the go.
• If you have a latex allergy, you could have a reaction to bananas too. That’s because bananas and latex have similar proteins. Symptoms can be mild like an itchy mouth or more severe with hives, wheezing or even a collapsed throat. You will likely feel symptoms seconds to minutes after eating a banana.
• Banana peels have protective chemicals in them called antioxidants to ease skin irritations or to reduce swelling. Folk remedies recommend the inside of the peels to treat bug bites, minor burns and sunburns.
Buying and storing
Buy bananas that are still slightly but not overly green to use later. Look for bananas that are bright in color, full and plump, avoiding those with bruises.
Keep bananas in a cool dry place. They won’t ripen inside the fridge. Use pineapple or lemon juice to keep them fresh after you’ve sliced them or they’ll turn brown quickly. Bananas will ripen too fast if stored close to other fruits like apples or in plastic bags.
A good buy
Bananas can be grown and picked quickly so the great supply of bananas means they are less scarce and therefore cheap. If bananas were harder to produce and there were less of them on the market, then they would be more expensive like cherries, which require a long growing season.
Providing accurate and useful information for maintaining good health is a primary goal of Marshall Medical Centers. Toward that effort, we’ve launched this Wellbeing blog to help you be a little more knowledgeable about living the healthiest life possible.
