The school systems of Marshall County seek to find any child residing within Marshall County who has a disability, or that there is a perception of a disability, which may be in need of special services. This Child Find is in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
If anyone knows of a child from birth to two (2) years of age who may need to be evaluated for services, please call Early Intervention at 1-800-543-3098. If you know of a child who is three (3) to twenty-one (21) years of age who may need to be evaluated for special services, please call the appropriate school system.
The telephone numbers for each system are as follows: Albertville City Schools: 256-891-1183; Arab City Schools: 256-586-6011; Boaz City Schools: 256-593-8180; Guntersville City Schools: 256-582-3159; Marshall County Schools: 256-582-3171.
