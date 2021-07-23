About 40 young people make up the cast of the upcoming “Schoolhouse Rock” production at Whole Backstage in Guntersville. It will be the directorial debut of AnnaMarie D’Angelo, a lifelong theatre performer both at Arab High School and at the Backstage. (She’s almost, but not quite, the youngest person to ever direct a play at the Backstage. That honor goes to long-time Backstager Johnny Brewer and Andy Hunter who co-directed “Annie” at age 18.)
If you grew up watching cartoons, there’s a pretty good chance you know the music of Schoolhouse Rock. It was a staple as part of the Saturday morning cartoon lineup for years and years. It’s educational, high energy and even patriotic.
After the rise of cable TV, when you could watch cartoons anytime, not just on Saturday mornings, teachers began using Schoolhouse Rock videos to help educate their students on everything from how a bill becomes a law to nouns and conjunctions to even math.
“I remember my teachers using Schoolhouse Rock in the classroom,” D’Angelo said. “When we started production, I asked the cast how many had heard the songs before. About half the hands went up. I’ve had mothers come up and tell me they remember the music.”
The “set” for Schoolhouse Rock is a giant TV screen, D’Angelo said. And there are a few elaborate costumes.
“We have a Bill,” she said, referring to “I’m Just a Bill,” the number about how a bill becomes a law. “We have a melting pot. There’s a costume that represents the American flag.”
There’s one scene with a giant train that comes on stage.
A few Guntersville residents got a sneak preview of the show last Thursday. Some of the young performers did an impromptu performance and sang a few numbers on the stage at Errol Allan Park late one afternoon.
The cast of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. consists of K-12 actors and actresses from all across Marshall County. They are:
Elijah Hammick as Tom
Aniah Havis as Dori
Alli Fisher as Dina
Eliza Trammell as Shulie
Jennifer Wiley as Georgia
Mikiah Munoz as Josie
Dax Stapler as Elvis
Rylee Taylor as Janet
Brody Hemphill as Bill
Sarah Austin as the Preamble Soloist
Addy Eason as Interjections
Ensemble: Maleah Ashley, Bre Ballew, Harley Black, Jesa Leigh Bonds, Gemma Bround, Jessalyn Charles, Kylee Eason, Rylee Eason, Cole Everett, Brayden Frederick, Sophia Galloway, Graham Gillen, Kloey Hance, Theodore Hance, Lucy Hays, Presley Hemphill, Emma Martin, Anna Gracie Mallard, Jakira Mcelrath, Emma Nichols, Nick Pearce, Korbin Putlovis, Audrey Reaves, Neely Richards, Dezzy Richey, Kirya Richey, Mallorie Yarbrough and John-Carson Yost.
Tickets for Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.wholebackstage.com, by calling the box office at 256-582-7469 or by stopping by the theatre during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Performance dates are scheduled for July 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 at 7:00 p.m. and July 25 & Augusts 1 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $12 for students.
