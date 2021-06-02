The Marshall County District Attorney annex building is set to undergo some much-needed roof repairs after the county commission approved a $38,000 budget.
“The building’s got a lot of issues, but the roof is the main thing,” John Young with the DA’s office said. “It’s bad.”
Young said the roof has caved in in some areas of the building, threatening to damage sensitive files and evidence as well as the wellbeing of the staff.
The commission received two quotes for the roof repairs: one for $75,000 from Quality Roof and $38,000 from Highfield Construction. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate noted the specifications and repairs of the two quotes were “near identical.”
County Attorney Clint Maze told the commission that if it were to consider the $75,000 quote, that would exceed the limit required by law for the county to formally solicit bids for a given project. The vote to contract with Highfield Construction at the lower quote was unanimous.
“We’ve been having issues with that annex [building] ever since I’ve been in office,” Chairman James Hutcheson said.
In other business, the commission:
- Heard from Jane Owens concerning the progress of renovations on the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
- Discussed progress on renovations at the Marshall County Jail. Project manager Kelly Howard said he believes repairs to the cell blocks are nearly 99% complete.
- Announce special called meeting June 2, 2021 @ 9am to discuss the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Grant
- Approval installing two “No Thru Truck” signs on Mount Hebron/ Douglas road in District 3.
- Announced a two-week application period for Marshall Jackson 310 Agency; 6-year term to end April 2027.
- Approved paying $38,000 for roof repairs at the District Attorney Annex building, to be paid out of Capital Improvement Fund.
- Gave approval to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Port Security Grant for equipment upgrades to a patrol boat totaling $24,548, no match.
- Approved a resolution for the 2020 Marshall County Multi- Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Approved increasing the Revenue Commissioner’s advertising budgeted expenditures by $35,000.
- Approved $3,950 for Triple-T Construction for underwater bridge inspection.
- Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets including six busses.
