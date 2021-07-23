At last Monday night’s regular Town of Crossville council meeting, Fire Chief Danny White asked for the city to buy a new laptop for the fire department.
The laptop will be used for keeping records on the scene, “Instead of writing it down on paper like it coming a flood [rain] yesterday and all of it getting wet and by the time you get back, you can’t read it,” White said.
Also, the laptop can be used for training skill videos. “I’m hoping to hook the laptop to the TV so that we can watch training videos together at once,” he added.
Councilmember Larry Colvin made a motion to approve up to $1,000 for a new laptop and councilmember Lisa Collins seconded the motion. All the members voted “yes” except for councilmember Steven Smith, who had to abstain due to his position on the council, head of the fire department.
“The brush truck (had a hydraulic leak) is back. The main leak is fixed” said mayor Roger “Dino” Richards.
Mayor Richards closed the meeting by giving his report. Richards said the Stars and Stripes Celebration was the best they ever had.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better celebration, until next year,” he said. The council also received a payment fund and Richards said the town has a few roads that need paving.
The next council meeting is scheduled on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 pm.
In other business, the council:
Approved minutes from June 14 council meeting.
Approved minutes from June 14 public hearing.
Approved resolution # 07-12-2021 authorizing the designation of a grant project engineer/architect- Crossville Water Board.
Approved finance report.
