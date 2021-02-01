Two Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies received awards for going above and beyond the call of duty.
On Tuesday, Deputy Jairo “J” Castillo and Sgt. Sonny Greer were honored for their actions during a call in November.
“Everyday law enforcement throughout the country answers calls never knowing what to expect or what the outcome of the call may be,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
“We try to prepare ourselves both mentally and physically to handle each call to the best of our ability and this alone is very trying.”
Both officers were dispatched to a home where a young man was threatening to commit suicide.
The deputies were faced with a disturbed young man who had been bullied and was armed with a gun, about to end his life. At one point, the man had his finger on the trigger and the gun pointed at his head, said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“The young man could have made a different choice,” Guthrie said. “He was armed. He could have swung that gun around at our deputies forcing them to make a life and death decision. Things could have ended much differently.”
Guthrie said Castillo noticed video game systems near the young man and struck up a conversation about video games and characters. This distracted the young man and calmed him down enough to put down the gun. The entire event lasted nearly 40 minutes, Guthrie said.
“For what must have felt like hours, showing both strength and compassion, these deputies pleaded with the young man not to make such a fatal mistake,” Sims said.
“Due to the actions these deputies took on that November night, this young man is alive today and for that, we honor them.”
Both men were awarded the Meritorious Conduct Award for their “outstanding service, training and professionalism.
“From all of us here at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, we are very proud of you too,” Sims said.
Greer has been with the Sheriff’s Office since the 1990s. Castillo came to the Sheriff’s Office about a year ago from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Both men have extensive law enforcement experience.
