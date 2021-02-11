A Blountsville man accused of driving a motorcycle through a crowd at a political rally last fall pleaded guilty in Guntersville Municipal Court.
Charles David Harris, 59, of Blountsville, was charged with reckless endangerment last October after he allegedly drove a three-wheeled motorcycle onto private property where a campaign rally for then U.S. Senator Doug Jones was being held.
Several videos and photos captured moments of the incident and several eyewitnesses identified Harris as the motorcycle drive.
Harris initially entered a not guilty plea in the case, and a Feb. 10 trial date was set. On the day of the trial, Harris agreed to plead guilty as part of a plea deal presided over by Guntersville Municipal Judge Shannon Mitchell.
As part of the plea deal, Harris received 120 days in jail, with 116 days suspended and 24 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine, $261 in court costs and a $25 bond. In addition, the judge ordered Harris to write a letter of apology to the local Democratic Party for his actions. Four witnesses summoned to appear by the Court for the trial, including the injured woman in the incident and three other bystanders, also received a verbal apology from Harris in front of the judge.
The judge warned Harris he could spend up to four months in jail if he violated the terms of his probation, which included returning to court whenever ordered.
“We’re pleased that justice was served, the man admitted his guilt, and he will be punished for his actions. Perhaps this will deter the next person considering similar acts,” said Marshall County Democratic Chairwoman Susan McKenney, who organized the Oct. 18 event. She also witnessed the incident and attended the court proceedings.
“The woman struck by the motorcycle is a college administrator," she added. "She is currently recovering from knee surgery due to Harris’ actions.”
