Dear Editor:
With the recent death of George Floyd and the subsequent reactions against inherent racism, it’s time the Confederate monument in front of the [Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville] came down.
A little history. First of all, the heritage argument does not entirely not work, as parts of North Alabama and Marshall County were “Union-leaning” during the Civil War.
While some battles were fought here, especially the shelling of Guntersville, the mostly poor citizens here did not identify with the wealthy, antebellum aristocrats of South Alabama.
A little more history. William Tappan Thompson, the designer of the Confederate Flag, a.k.a. the Stars and Bars, made the following statement regarding his design of the flag. “As a people we are fighting to maintain the Heaven-ordained supremacy of the white man over the inferior or colored race. As a national symbol, it (the confederate flag) is significant of our higher cause, the cause of the superior race.” (Source: William Tappan Thompson - Wikiquote.)
I’m not suggesting the monument be destroyed. There are multiple valid Civil War and Confederacy groups in Alabama that would be willing to take it and display it correctly, and not as a tribute to a war some of our area ancestors opposed.
In light of recent events across the United States against racism and racist acts, and with the recent removals of Confederate monuments in both Birmingham and Huntsville, I believe the time has come for Albertville to do the same. To be on the right side of history. The moral side.
Will Smith
Albertville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.