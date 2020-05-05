Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that economic development activity across Alabama last year generated more than $7 billion in pledged capital investment and 13,454 job commitments.
Ivey said the results included strategic investments that reflect long-term growth plans in Alabama by major global companies, which could help the state rebound after the economy has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the coronavirus crisis has ushered in a period of unprecedented challenges for businesses, we believe that Alabama’s economic foundations remain strong and resilient,” she said. “I’m confident that the robust economic development activity we recorded in 2019 will help spur growth as we move forward on the road to full recovery.”
The $7.103 billion in new capital investment announced in 2019 represents one of the most productive years for Alabama’s economic development team, trailing only the $7.147 billion in new investment registered in 2015, Ivey said. The record for new capital investment through economic development — $8.7 billion — was set in 2018.
The 2019 New & Expanding Industry Report, released Thursday, provides a comprehensive look at the 323 economic development projects completed across the state last year. The report is compiled each year by the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Key findings within the report included:
• Growth in critical industry sectors including automotive and aerospace remained strong in 2019, building on strategic investments initiated in recent years. Large-scale projects were announced last year by companies such as Lockheed Martin, Hyundai, Toyota and a host of suppliers to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA.
• Alabama attracted foreign direct investment topping $3.1 billion in 2019 from companies based in 19 different countries, generating 4,938 new and future jobs. South Korean and Japanese companies contributed the most foreign investment last year, primarily related to growth in Alabama’s auto industry.
• Alabama’s rural, or “targeted” counties, attracted $905 million in new capital investment in 2019. These projects are expected to create 1,842 jobs. Barbour County will become home to 294 new jobs, tops among targeted counties.
The report shows that Madison County was the leader in new capital investment related to economic development projects in 2019, with $1.3 billion. Just behind were Montgomery County, with $1 billion, and Limestone County, with $626 million.
Limestone County led the way in job creation, with 1,931 job commitments through projects completed in 2019. Madison County was No. 2, with 1,666 anticipated jobs, and Montgomery was No. 3, with 1,221 jobs.
In Marshall County, $52,838,760 was pledged on eight different projects for 512 jobs.
One new project listed involved Custom Cut Solutions in Albertville, a poultry processing company, which pledged to invest $2,975,000 and provide 300 new jobs. Seven expansion projects included:
• Ace Aeronautics LLC; Guntersville; helicopter refurbishing; invested $9,609,760 and will provide 15 jobs.
• Alabama Farmers Cooperative; Albertville; feed mill; invested $3,000,000 — no new jobs provided.
• Colormasters Inc.; Albertville; polyethylene plastic bags; invested $8,855,000 and will provide 88 new jobs.
• Kappler Inc.; Guntersville; chemical protective suits; invested $6,000,000 and will provide 60 new jobs.
• Master Extrusion; Albertville; blow mold extrusion; invested $16,409,000 and will provide 43 new jobs.
• Metal Research Inc.; Guntersville; contract machining; invested $2,250,000 and will provide six new jobs.
• Umicore USA Inc.; Arab; chemical; invested $3,740,000 — no new jobs.
In DeKalb County, $24,353,055 was pledged on six different projects for 133 new jobs. In Etowah County, $73,541,347 was pledged on four different projects for 160 new jobs. In Blount County, $3,495,000 was pledged on three different projects for 123 new jobs.
“Despite all the challenges present today, we remain committed to fostering long-term economic growth across Alabama, and we will continue to energetically pursue high-value projects to spark job growth and create opportunities for our citizens,” Ivey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.