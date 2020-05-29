Bronny Randall Allen
Albertville
Bronny Randall Allen, 73, of Albertville, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Birmingham. Funeral services were held Wednesday May 27that Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed afterwards at Marshall Memory Gardens with military honors.
Bronny was preceded in death by his parents Claudie and Ola Mae Allen; his brothers Bobby Allen, Lanny Allen and his sister Cathy Allen.
Bronny was born and raised in Albertville, where he lived until he served his country in the Vietnam War. Before he was drafted into the Army, he married the love of his life Annette Bankston. They enjoyed a 52-year-old marriage filled with laughter and love. Bronny and Annette welcomed their beautiful daughter Tina in 1974 and their family was complete with the birth of their handsome son Brian in 1979.
After Bronny returned from Vietnam, he worked at Bryant’s Furniture until he started working at Federal Mogul. He retired from Federal Mogul in 2011.
After he retired, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the financial planner and taught his family how to manage their finances. He always encouraged his grandkids to find a job they loved, because they would never feel like they were working.
His main passion was rebuilding old cars. He loved to get a junk car and restore or rebuild old cars. In his garage right now, he has three beautiful cars that he lovingly rebuilt with his hands and one that he needed to rebuild.
Bronny is survived by his devoted wife Annette; his daughter, Tina Wills and her husband Scott; his son, Brian Allen and his wife Donna; his grandchildren, Lauren Rosson and her husband Chad, Gavin Allen, Kerigan Wills and her fiancé Alexander Bradley, Maggie Allen, Mallory Wills, Jonathan Wills, Dillan Blitchington, Cheyenne Helms and Andrew Helms; and his brothers, Billy Allen and his wife Betty, Ben Allen and his wife Bonnie.
The family will received friends on Tuesday at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas Weaver
Crossville
Thomas Weaver, 58, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his son, Brian Weaver (Kayla); step-daughter, Misty Oliver; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; mother, Eulene Weaver Brown; and brothers, Chris Weaver, Kevin Weaver.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Patricia Ann Owens Webster
Boaz
Patricia Ann Owens Webster, 67, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Due to the current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding private services with burial to be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mike Williamson will officiate.
She is survived by her daughter, April Pell (Chad); sons, Terry Allison, Quinton Webster; brothers, Davis Owens (Brenda), Charles Owens (Linda); and two grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marlon L. Smith
Boaz
Marlon L. Smith, 85, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be held today, Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., in the Union Cemetery with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the cemetery
Smith is survived by his granddaughters and sons-in-law, Brandee Soeder and Jeremy, Gabrielle McDonnell and Brion; and five great-grandchildren.
Horace Gerald Bradley
Florida
Horace Gerald Bradley, 85, of Florida, formerly of this area, passed away recently.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Union Cemetery at Double Bridges in Boaz. Rev. David Sauls will officiate.
He is survived by his sisters, Faye Bradley Durrett and Doris Bradley Arnold.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home is directing.
Don Snider
Albertville
Don Snider, 77, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Graveside services are today, Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m., at Memory Hill. Bro. Jeff Martin will officiate. Walk through visitation at Adams Brown Chapel from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Snider; daughter, Christy McCormick (Bryan); one grandchild; and brother, Earl Snyder (June) of Fresno, California.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Angie Nixon
Albertville
Angie Nixon, 51, of Albertville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Richard Bruce will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her husband, David Nixon; children, Nikki Brown, Amanda, Breanna, Brandon Nixon; five grandchildren; and brother, Johnnie Crocker.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
