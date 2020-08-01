Wilda Ree McCauley Childress, 77, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
Services will be at 3 p.m. at Mount High Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gene Lambert and Tommy Mashburn will officiate.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Childress; daughter, Lisa Ree Childress (Mike); sons, Stevie Hugh Childress (Pam), and Brian Wayne Childress (Delia); 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
