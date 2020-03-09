J. P. Watwood
Albertville
J. P. Watwood, 91, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 8, at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove of Sims Community.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Watwood; step-daughter, Tammy Hutcheson; step-son, Tim Agan; one grandchild; three step-grandchildren; and sister, Vida Tabor.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Erskin “Duff” Duffey
Albertville
Erskin “Duff” Duffey, 85, of Albertville, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020.
No services are planned as the family has chosen cremation.
He is survived by his wife, Rite Duffey; daughter, Teresa Harkins (Emery); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Earnest Ray Duffey (Caroline).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Freddie Leon Carr
Albertville
Freddie Leon Carr, 93, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 9, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jeff Martin and Bro. Earl Mitchell officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Carr; daughter, Vickie Breland (Allen); son, Freddy Carr (Mary); five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Smith (Gerald); and brothers, Billy Carr (Ellon) and George Carr (June).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Oden Reed Boswell
Albertville
Infant, Oden Reed Boswell, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Josh and Jessica Boswell; brother, Mason Boswell; grandmother, Renea Anders; grandfather, Bruce Boswell; and great-grandparents, Francis Anders, William Boswell.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Juanita Baugh
Albertville
Juanita Baugh, 82, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Graveside services were held Sunday, March 8, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Derreck Lowery officiated.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Judy Richey Rogers
Attalla
Judy Richey Rogers, 68, of Attalla, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Sunday, March 8, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial following in Cave Springs Cemetery. Rev. John Richey and Brandon Perry officiated.
She is survived by husband Johnny Rogers; daughters, Michelle Nelson, Amy (Jason) Jackson and Traci (Robbie) Henriksen; sons, Jarrid (Leigh) Traylor and Joseph Rogers; eight grandchildren; brothers, John (Diane) Richey, David (Judy) Richey, Michael Richey, Mark Richey and Tim Richey; sisters, JoAnn (Jimmy) Daniels, Glenda Howell, Jeanne Richey and Cheryl (Chris) Harris; and sister-in-law, Paula Richey.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Melissa Clydean Collett
Albertville
Melissa Clydean Collett, 57, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Bro. Chris Reaves will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold Collett; daughters, Brooke Lewis (Logan) and April Stoneking (Jacob); son, Alex Collett (Jessica); eight grandchildren; and sisters, Connie Shelton and Ann Bergman.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Thelma Louise Dunlap
Crossville
Thelma Louise Dunlap, 71, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Brian Harris will be officiating.
Dunlap is survived by her husband, Davie Dunlap; sons, Cary Crane (Laura), Chris Crane (Vanessa), Shane Crane (Felicia Campbell), Jerry Michael Crane (Heather) and Wilbur Dunlap (Lamae); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Harris.
Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Thomas Anderson
Boaz
Thomas Anderson, 90, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services were Friday, March 6, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Joey Canady officiated.
He is survived by five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Strickland.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
