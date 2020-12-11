Martha Jan Formby
McCalla
(formerly of Boaz)
Martha Jan Formby, 73, of McCalla, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UAB-West. Graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Piedmont, Alabama.
Martha grew up in Boaz. For the past 19 years she lived in the Birmingham area.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fay and Orville Formby; her brother Johnny Formby; three nephews and one niece.
Martha is survived by two sisters, Gwen Stone (Aaron) and Kathy Dodd (Doug); one brother, Lane Formby; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She also had many special friends at PHP of Alabama.
Mary Jane Scott
Metairie, Louisiana
(formerly Albertville)
On Dec.1, 2020, Mary Jane Scott passed away in her home in Metairie, Louisiana surrounded by family. Mary Jane was born on Dec. 10, 1933, to parents Louise and Thomas Kermit Hearn in Albertville, Alabama, in a home built by her grandparents and still owned by Mary Jane at her death. She attended Albertville High School and graduated from Shades Valley High School in Birmingham. Mary Jane attended the University of Alabama on a full scholarship where she was a member of the 1955 National Debate Championship team, graduating with honors in 1956. At Alabama, she met John Lawson Scott, whom she married in 1956, a marriage which lasted 46 years until his death in 2003. Together they raised three children, Tom, Laurie, and Bill. While serving in the United States Air Force and later while working for World Book & Childcraft, they lived in Havre, Montana; Birmingham and Tuscaloosa Alabama; Chicago, Illinois; Sydney, Australia; and Dallas, Texas, before settling in Metairie in 1972.
John and Mary Jane were true partners. While raising three children, Mary Jane was extensively involved in the World Book business with John, planning and attending meetings, writing speeches, and providing additional support to ensure their success. Mary Jane was an avid reader, lover of television drama and old movies, and an excellent bridge player. She traveled the world with John. She had a life-long love of music, especially Frank Sinatra and pop music of the 30s and 40s and traditional Baptist hymns, such as “In the Garden” and “When They Ring those Golden Bells.” In recent years, she was fond of Michael Feinstein and James Taylor. She obliged John’s love of skiing, a sport that has become a family-wide passion. Since John’s death in 2003, she enjoyed most those times spent with family and friends. The Hearn-Scott clan still celebrates Thanksgiving in Albertville every year. Everyone in the family, including an expanding group of young Mary Janes, will remember fondly Mary Jane presiding as matriarch on the back-porch swing at the family home in Albertville.
Mary Jane was a fan of the New Orleans Saints and a nervously devout fan of Alabama football – sometimes refusing to watch the game until Alabama took a comfortable lead. This past week she enjoyed one last Alabama blowout of Auburn. Roll Tide!
Mary Jane will be missed by a wonderful group of life-long friends. Words cannot express the appreciation of the family for the outpouring of support they have given to Mary Jane during her final weeks.
In addition to her husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Anne Lindsey, and brother, Thomas Kermit Hearn, Jr. In addition to her children, Tom (Kathleen), Laurie, and Bill (Meg), Mary Jane is survived by her brothers, Joel Hearn (Daryl) and Jim Hearn (Deanna). She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Laura Hearn; nine beloved grandchildren: Caroline, Allison, and Shannon Scott; Scott (Breland), Ann Sternberg and Marylee Williams; and Will (Elise), Michael (Paige) and John Scott; and five great-grandchildren, who all affectionately knew and loved her as “Mama.” She will also be missed by cousins, nephews and nieces and their spouses and children from her large and close-knit extended family.
Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Mary Jane will be interred with her husband, John, in the family plot in Albertville, at a family service next year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts in her honor be made to the Louise Patton Hearn Scholarship Fund, Wake Forest University, Office of Advancement, Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109.
Joe W. Yancy
Boaz
Joe W. Yancy, 72, of Clark Circle, Boaz, Alabama, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at noon in the McRae Chapel with Jeri Manasco and Beecher Hyde officiating. Interment followed in the Antioch Cemetery.
Mr. Yancy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Yancy of Boaz; daughter, Angela Yancy of Boaz; son, Christopher Yancy of Boaz; sisters, Shirley Cunningham, Betty (Jerry) Painter; brothers, Ed (Bonnie) Yancey, B.C. Yancey, Lester Yancy and Larry Yancey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Leona Yancey.
Edna Swearengin
Albertville
Edna Swearengin, 60, of Rose Road, Albertville Alabama, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Marshal Medical Center South.
Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Bro. Daniel Pierce and Bro. Daryl Ross officiating. Interment followed in the High Point Cemetery.
Mrs. Swearengin was born in Etowah County, Alabama on August 3, 1960, to Horace and Gladys Gunnells Wills. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Swearengin is survived by her husband, Eugene Swearengin of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Angie Swearengin of Boaz; daughter, Amanda Stephens and Todd Dempsey of Albertville; grandchildren, Anna Grace Stephens, Ainsley Claire Stephens, Blake Alexander Stephens, Karlee Ann Smith, Zoe Breleigh Grace Swearengin, Alivia Renae Camp, Payton Elizabeth Marsh and Caleb James Marsh; five great-grandchildren; brother, Herman and Kay Wills of Boaz; sisters and brother-in-law, Vera Jennings of Snead, Betty Lanning of Birmingham and Johnny Ray Smith of Walnut Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Gladys Wills and sister, LouAnn Smith.
Pallbearers were John Michael Jennings, Bubba Jennings, Caleb Marsh, Jackie Carter, James Ramsey, Jackie “Boo” Carter, Charlie Pierce, and Van Pierce.
Flowers are being accepted or donations to the family.
Rex Cameron Sr.
Guntersville
Rex Cameron Sr., 85, of Guntersville, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Dec. 10, 2020, at Clear Springs Cemetery of Guntersville.
His survivors include three daughters, Peggy Childress (Terry), Susan Carne and Elizabeth McTarsney (Lee); one son, Rex Cameron (Brenda); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Johnny W. Cochran
Albertville
Johnny W. Cochran, 77, of Albertville, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
There will be a graveside service Dec. 13, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Larry Camp and Rev. Chris Reaves will officiate.
He’s survived by his wife, Paula Cochran; two daughters, Margaret Cochran and Melanie Floyd (Jarrod); a son, Brian Cochran (Amy); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his mother, Lorene Kuykendall Cochran; his sister, Sandra Galloway (David); and two brothers, Doug Cochran (Sandra) and Tony Cochran (Wendi).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cocharn’s name to High Point Baptist Church.
Tammy Sue Franklin
Horton
Tammy Sue Franklin, 48, of Horton, died Dec. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were Dec. 10, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Rev. Robbie Burtram officiated. She was interred at Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Her survivors include her parents, Roy and Kathy Franklin; two sisters, Dana Duvall (Chris) and Jana Miller; and one brother, Kevin Franklin.
Ronald E. Kirkland
Guntersville
Ronald E. Kirkland, 76, of Guntersville, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Visitation will be Dec. 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Free Life Worship Center in Boaz. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at Free Life, with Rev. Jeff Stanford officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
He’s survived by his wife, JoAnn Kirkland; three sons, Ron Kirkland, Shane Kirkland (Erin) and Josh Kirkland (Colleen); and six grandchildren.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mary Helen Fuggit Pruitt
Boaz
Mary Helen Fuggit Pruitt, 80, of Boaz, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Dec. 11, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home with interment in New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gary Craft and Rev. Stan Broadus officiated.
Her survivors include her husband, Talmadge Pruitt, of Boaz; two sons, Steven Henson (Cathy), of Boaz, and Gerald Henson, of Boaz; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Becky Lanaza (Joe), of Cleveland, Ohio; and one brother, Herman Fuggit (Evalu), of Cleveland, Ohio.
Lillian Salers Hallmark
Boaz
Lillian Salers Hallmark, 77, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Whitesboro Cemetery. Bro. Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be John Salers, Brian Tarvin, Jason Sarratt, Rodney Floyd, Jeff Salers and Shane Salers.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her son, John Salers, daughter, Stacey (Brian) Tarvin, grandchildren, Elissa Tarvin, Lexi Tarvin, Kayden Tarvin, Hannah Franklin and Harley Salers, great-grandchildren, Elliana and Ryker, brothers and sisters, Roy (Norma) Gable, Carol Brewton, Ann Taylor, Jo Pate and Judy Floyd and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, G. W. Salers and Henry B. Hallmark, parents, Arlin and Emmie Gable, brothers and sisters, Charles Gable, Wendell Gable, Dot Ellis and Edna Gable.
The family would like to give special thanks to Marshall Manor, Marshall Medical Center South and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice for the care of their mother.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Jeanette Masters
Crossville
Jeanette Masters, 78, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tony Holcomb will officiate. Pallbearers will be Brad Masters, Jason Masters, Chris Gareri, Colin Masters, Dante Broussard and Tyler Masters.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Masters and Brad Masters (Alaina); grandchildren, Hannah Gareri (Chris), Colin Masters, Ashlyn Masters, Tyler Masters, Analee Masters, Dante Broussard, Kore Arvie Masters and Olivia Masters; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ricky, Robert and Kenneth Bingham.
She is preceded in death by husband, Franklin Masters; parents, Bert Smith and Avis Bingham.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Carl Eugene Kilgo
Crossville
Carl Eugene Kilgo, 78, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. Max Roden will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Troy Kilgo, Elmo Kilgo, Randall Kilgo, Homer Kilgo, Kyle Kilgo, Robert Kilgo and Charles Alexander Kilgo.
Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Kilgo; grandson “son,” Charles Alexander Kilgo; granddaughter “daughter,” Charlotte Leanne Kilgo; brothers, Troy Kilgo (Donna), Elmo Kilgo (Carolyn) and Randall Kilgo (Lona); sister, Dorothy Faye Linnenkohl (Brinson) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, U. V. and Myrtie Lee Kilgo.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Virginia Willene Anderson
Boaz
Virginia Willene Anderson, 81, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden.
A private service will be held for the family. Rev. Fred Nichols will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Greg) Roberson, Debbie (Randy) Cornelius, Billy (Teresa) Anderson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, James (Jane) Oswalt; two sisters, Pat Oswalt Quick and Elaine Johnson; uncle, Clarence (Claudell) Taylor, a host of nieces and nephews, special friends, Edith Turner and Charlene Gilliland.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Ronald “Pat” Patterson
Boaz
Ronald “Pat” Patterson, 71, of Boaz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Montevallo National Cemetery at a later date. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated the service.
He is survived by his daughter, April Nailer; son, Joey Patterson; four grandchildren; sisters, Pat Price, Lisa Duke; brother, Eddie Patterson.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Nathan Lee Gaskin
Boaz
Nathan Lee Gaskin, 40, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Athens Limestone Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Gaskin; children, Seletha Gaskin, Seth Gaskin, Taylor NeSmith Gaskin, Makenna NeSmith Gaskin; parents, Kenneth Darrel Gaskin and Lynda Frances Clanton Gaskin; grandparents, James and Alice Clanton; siblings, Nicole Gaskin, Nicholas Clanton; two nieces and four nephews.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Mattie Sue Fleming
Boaz
Mattie Sue Fleming, 78, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Keith) Ashley, Charlene Gilley; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Nadine (Eddie) Sprayberry; brother, Albert (Traci) McCormick.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Linda Veal
Rainsville
Linda Veal, 79, of Rainsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Johnson officiating and Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Mrs. Veal is survived by her sons, Matt Veal (Jeni) of Rainsville, Tony Veal (Mandi) of Fort Payne; sisters, Judy Long of Albertville, Betty Heaton (Charles) of Cullman, Becky Patterson (Ervin) of Guntersville; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Amanda Snider Purselley
Guntersville
Ms. Amanda Snider Purselley, 45, of Guntersville, Alabama died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Purselley is survived by her daughter, Katie Purselley of Albertville; two grandchildren; mother, Sherry Rhoades Snider of Boaz; sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Bruce Hester, of Guntersville.
Annie Bankston
Guntersville
Annie Bankston, 76, of Guntersville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Barbara Spence Kunkel
Independence, Missouri
Barbara Spence Kunkel, 72, of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home with her devoted husband by her side. Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 11 at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Floyd Stephen Whiteside Sr.
Hamilton
Floyd Steven “Steve” Whiteside Sr., 70, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Hamilton, Alabama.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery on Albertville.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
