Stephanie Cannon
Albertville
Stephanie Cannon, 65, of Albertville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Michael Goodman
Albertville
Michael Goodman, 58, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Douglas City Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Carolyn Goodman; sister, Lisa Goodman Bowen (Michael); brother, Timothy Goodman (Debbie Miller).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Micaela Pedro
Albertville
Micaela Pedro, 64, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Her family will have a private graveside at Memory Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by children, Maria A. Pedro, Maria A. Pedro, Andres M. Pedro, Pedro A. Pedro; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Marilyn Kotzebue
Albertville
Marilyn Kotzebue, 73, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
The family will have a private graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeremy Williams officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Kenneth) McClendon; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Hagan, Kim Ahlstrom; one grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Donna Maness
Horton
Donna Maness, 62, of Horton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery. Matt Pack officiated.
She is survived by her sons, Matt (Deborah) Pack, Chace (Lindsay) Pack; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Maness, Sandra Merideth (Bennie).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Darwin Berard
Albertville
Darwin Berard, 52, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Danny Swords
Boaz
Danny Swords, 61, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Guntersville Memorial Chapel Crematory. His family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Survivors are his wife, Rebekah Swords; daughter, Montana Shrum (Joseph Kobaleski); sons, Timothy Swords, Joshua Swords; six grandchildren; sister, Karena Swords.
Carlos Hernandez Velasquez
Albertville
Carlos Hernandez Velasquez, 85, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
His family will have a private graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Hernandez; children, Alejandro Hernandez, Raul Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Juaner Hernandez.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Betty Jean “Mimi” Upton
Guntersville
Betty Jean “Mimi” Upton, 80, of Guntersville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Rehobeth Cemetery. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented