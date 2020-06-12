Scott Andrew Christian-Ragins
New York, New York
(formerly of Boaz)
Scott Andrew Christian-Ragins, 41, of New York, New York passed away on May 27, 2020. Scott was born on June 30, 1978, in Boaz, Alabama to Carletta and James Christian.
A beautiful soul, Scott was a Southern gentleman with a love for family and friends above all else.
He was preceded in death by his loving husband, Bernard Christian-Ragins; sister, Julia Christian; maternal grandparents Margaret and Carl Shockley Jr.; paternal grandmother, Mable Louise Christian.
Scott is survived by his parents, Carletta and James Christian; brother, Jamie Christian; nephew Brandon Christian; uncle, David Shockley (Deborah); aunt, Debbie Shockley Martin (Rick).
Special thanks to Theresa Pizzicara, Monica Marriott and Victor Romero. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
Harold G. Brothers
Huntsville
Harold G. Brothers, 80, passed away on June 8, 2020, at his residence in Huntsville. He was predeceased by his parents, J. Fred Brothers and Gladys O. Brothers; brothers, Randall and Rayford; sister, Geraldine; and son, Jeff.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Helen Brothers; son, Harold Brothers Jr. (Judy) of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Pamela Perez (Keith Hefner) of Huntsville; seven grandchildren, Lucas Ladwig (Bethany) of Huntsville, Logan Ladwig (Megan) of Huntsville, Yvonne Nwachukwu (Val) of Madison, Balta Perez (Hannah) of Harvest, Brandon Perez of Huntsville, Haley Moore of Huntsville and Cameron Brothers of Huntsville; five great-grandchildren, Luc Ladwig, AJ Ladwig, Eleanor Nwachukwu, Elijah Nwachukwu, and Casey Perez; and cherished nephews, nieces, cousins, and their families and friends.
He was born on September 19, 1939, in Marshall County. He began his career in the printing shop at the Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville where he worked with his wife. He worked 29 years as a contract specialist for the U.S. Army Missile Command on Redstone Arsenal. He ended his career as a contractor with Camber Corporation. He loved his family and could be seen most weekends at a sports event supporting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is a member at Hillwood Baptist Church and taught Sunday School with his wife. He was an avid fan of the University of Alabama football team and could be found supporting them most Saturday afternoons in the fall.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family only at Maple Hill Cemetery with Reverend Dana Workman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association in the memory of Harold G. Brothers.
Millie Pruitt
Crossville
Millie Pruitt, 89, of Crossville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were held Friday, June 12, at Crossville First Baptist with Bro. Pete Chadwick, Mr. Luke Pruitt and Mr. Zach Eakes officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her son, Dale Pruitt and wife Melissa of Rainsville; daughters, Beth Cash and husband Tom of Birmingham, Amelia Eakes and husband Doug of Crossville; sister, Margie Gilbert of Geraldine; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed Slaten and wife Kathy of Hokes Bluff; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Pruitt; parents, John and Maude Thacker; nine brothers and one sister.
David Clarence Ryan
Guntersville
David Clarence Ryan, 75, of Guntersville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Shepherds Cove Hospice in Albertville, Alabama.
David was a 1964 graduate of Greensboro High School in Greensboro. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. In 1975, he graduated from Troy University where he later earned a Master’s Degree in counseling. Mr. Ryan worked for the State of Alabama as a State Jail Inspector subsequently moving to Guntersville in February 1975, to serve as Pardon and Parole Supervisor for Marshall County. In June he married Jan Horn of Troy Alabama. After moving to Guntersville, Mr. Ryan coached Guntersville Rec Center football and baseball teams for many years. He loved seeing his former players who lovingly referred to him as “Coach”. David served as a past president of the Guntersville Lions Club where he had been a member since 1975. He also was proud of his service in the Guntersville Booster Club also serving as a past president. David enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas and opening his home to children throughout Marshall County. He loved helping his wife with Girl Scout trips and was fondly remembered as “Papa Dave”, a name he cherished.
After retirement, David enjoyed working with the Marshall County Counsel on Aging delivering meals and transporting Senior Citizens to and from the Union Grove Senior Center. His love for the courthouse and atmosphere at the courthouse continued while he served as a bailiff for Judge Liles Burke and as a cashier at the Courthouse Grill.
Mr. Ryan is survived by his wife, Jan Horn Ryan; his “boys,” Kokomo and Mr. Little; sister, Linda Ryan Kirk (Sherill) of Marion, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Donna Horn of Troy Alabama; four nephews; three nieces; four great nephews, and two great nieces. He was honored to have many loved ones who chose to call him “Uncle Dave”.
Mr. Ryan was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marie Ryan; brother, Johnny Ryan; great niece, Ella Boswell Smith; parents-in-law, Bill and Hortense Horn.
A grave side service will be held today, Saturday, June 13, at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro, Alabama at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John Ryan, Mitchell Ryan, Josh Ryan, Browder Horn, Gage horn, Larry Chapman, Wayne Altom, Richard Grimes, Mike Little and Kevin Stubblefield.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas PL Memphis, TN 38105.
Tammy Melinda Dyson Chamblee
Albertville
Ms. Tammy Melinda Dyson Chamblee, 48, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, from Victory Baptist Church at Crossville with burial to follow in Victory Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the church. Officiating will be Bro. Jason King.
W.T. Wilson Funeral Home is directing.
Sherry Ross
Horton
Sherry Ross, 71, of Horton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held today, Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Ross; daughter, Angela Smith; sons, Alan (Debbie) Ross, Tommy (Lauren) Smith, Billy (Bridgete) Ross, James (Jessika) Ross; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; step-mother, Izell Knight; sister, Debra (Terry) Matlock.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Runette Hester
Albertville
Runette Hester, 85, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Friday, June 12, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Willis Kelley and Rev. Richard Rutledge, II officiated. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Tim Hester (Patches); three grandchildren, sisters, Gwen Usry, Alline Davis (Junior); brother, Dwight Brown (Mary Ellen).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Robbie Jean Douglas
Boaz
Robbie Jean Douglas, 92, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, June 13, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Pastors Nick Bayne and Jeff Lybrand will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 until time of service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Judy Bruce (Aaron), William Spurlock (Judy), Gary Spurlock (Judy), Jenny Spurlock; sister, Rose Weathington; brother, Ken Street (Macklyn); sisters-in-law, Shirley Douglas, Helen Smith; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Lola Bartlett
Boaz
Lola Bartlett, 92, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service at Shady Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte White (Rufus).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Johnny Mack King
Gallant
Johnny Mack King, 78, of Gallant, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 at the First Baptist Church of Gallant on Monday, June 15. A memorial service will follow at 11:00. There will be no reception afterwards.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy King; son, Chris King; daughter, Holly Kinzer; two granddaughters; sister, Laura Firestone.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
James Raymond Clanton
Boaz
James Raymond Clanton, 74, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The family has chosen cremation; there will be no services at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Clanton; daughters, Kimberly Woods (Robert), Samantha Stevens (Kevin); step-sons, Michael Harrell (Tammy), Brian Harrell (Jessie); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Mann, Terri Horton (Randall); brothers, Travis, Wayne, Rickey Clanton.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Hermenegildo Jose Pablo
Albertville
Hermenegildo Jose Pablo, 30, of Albertville passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 11 at Chapel of The Holy Cross of Albertville with Rev. Tim Pfander officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Angelina Francisco; daughters, Catarina Rosalinda Jose Francisco Cano, Ana Araceli Francisco Cano; sons, Francisco Alberto Jose Francisco Cano, Miguel Jose Francisco Cano; sisters, Ana Pedro Pablo, Angelica Jose Pablo, Petrona Simon Mateo; brothers, Ricardo Pedro Mateo, Marselino Jose Pablo.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Doris Daniell
Albertville
Doris Daniell, 96, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 12 at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Burial followed in Memory Hill.
She is survived by her son, Tony Daniell (Adria); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
———
