James “Hugh” Allison
Albertville
James “Hugh” Allison, 98, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
A private graveside service was Monday, March 23, at Rock Spring Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie Young, Bro. Lynn Gillilian and Bro. Fred Nichols officiated.
He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Benson (Michael); sons, Jimmy Allison (Pam), Edwin Allison (Mary), Gregory Allison; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Jessie Stanford
Albertville
Jessie Stanford, 78, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Private, family only, funeral services were held, Sunday, March 22, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Lathamville Cemetery of Kilpatrick with Bro. Jeff Stanford officiated.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Pannell (Chris), Teresa Compton (Tony), Kimberly Thirft (Tony), Ruthie Stanford; son, Paul Stanford (Belinda); nine grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Baker (Danny); brother, Roger Stanford (Janice).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Jo Sandlin Culp
Albertville
Jo Sandlin Culp, 89, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The family held a private, graveside service at Memory Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Fazio (Jim); son, Paul Culp (Dana); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Marilyn J. Scott Newell
Boaz
Marilyn J. Scott Newell, 81, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
There will be a private service only. Chaplain Mike Smith will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
She is survived by her husband, Elton Newell; daughter, Deborah Troxtel; son-in-law, David Troxtel; sisters, Marcell Barksdale (Perry), Carolyn Willis.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Merlene Beck
Horton
Merlene Beck, 83, of Horton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service was held for her family at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Red Apple Cemetery in Boaz. Bro. Randy Dorsett and Bro. Jerry Holland officiated. Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
She is survived by her children, Rayburn Beck, Jr. (Annette), Michael Wayne Beck, Patricia Beck Jolley (Sherrill), Timothy Charles Beck (Anna) and Cathy Beck Har-per; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Lance Berry (Mary), Joan Criswell, Fay Wilson (Mike), Farrell Berry (Jan), Judy Roche’ (Keith) and Jerrold Berry (Glenda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rayburn Beck; son, Donnie Beck; par-ents, Verbon and Susie Berry; sisters, Martha Bryant, Janice Owen, Linda Morris and Rebecca Berry.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directed.
Jimmie Sue Painter Moore
Boaz
Mrs. Jimmie Sue Painter Moore, 65, of Brock Road, Boaz, passed peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Due to the current State Health Department requirements a private family service will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Patterson officiating.
Mrs. Moore was born in Alabama on Jan. 12, 1955, to L. D. and Virginia Painter. She was a retired court clerk.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Jerry “J.P.” Moore, of Boaz; daughter, Amanda Smith Nesbitt (Rob), of Charlotte, North Carolina; step-children, Christina Moore, of Guntersville, and Jonathan “J.P.” Robertson, of Foley; brothers, Verlon Painter (Sheila), of Crossville and Richard Painter (Jeanie), of Albertville; sisters, Barbara McWaters, of Albertville, and Carolyn Rowan (Roger), of Boaz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Virginia Painter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Veterans of the V.A. Support Group.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Junior Pendergrass
Guntersville
Junior Pendergrass, 83, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Huntsville Hospital.
He was the son of the late Willie and Dovie Thompson Pendergrass. He is also preceded in death by sisters, Lassie Hester, Louise Kirkland and Willene Enochs.
He is survived by his wife, Loreta Pendergrass; son, Lamar Pendergrass (Darlene); daughters, Rhonda Donovan (Dan), Debbie Kinney (Greg); brothers, James and Jimmy Pendergrass; sisters, Mildred Larue and Norma Collins; seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Bro. James Dudley officiated the service. Pallbearers were Garrett Biglin, Kynan Donovan, Bruce Donovan, Derek Hicks, Dan Donovan and Greg Kinney.
His funeral service was held Thursday, March 12, at Carr Funeral Home.
Betty Joyce Elrod Stewart
Donelson, Tennessee (Formerly of Boaz)
Betty Joyce Elrod Stewart, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peace-fully on March 20, 2020. Born May 4, 1929, in northern Alabama to parents, Noah Griffith Elrod and Johnnie Ruth Spruill Elrod, Betty was a member of the Greatest Generation, growing up during the Great Depression and WW II, graduating from Boaz High School. While attending business college in Nashville, she met and married her husband of 54 years, Ronald K. Stewart, Jr. (deceased). She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling with Ronald and the family, making a home in Donelson, and being an active church member at Donelson Family Worship Center. Betty often said her greatest achievement was raising her children to have faith in God and love of family. She is survived by her five children, Samuel L. Stewart (Cindy), Beverly Stewart Barfield (Jim), Noah Keith Stewart (Cindy), Angela Stewart Meyer (Clyde, deceased), and Nancy Stewart Thompson (Chris); also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church or charity of your choice. Interment at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
———
