Sherry Willis has been named the new Executive Director for the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates (CAJA) of Marshall County, the CAJA board of directors announced this week.
Willis is from Arab and is a resident of Cherokee Ridge. She has been employed with CAJA of Marshall County for eight years, first as volunteer coordinator, three times serving as acting or interim executive director, then returning to the position of volunteer coordinator. Willis has been a CAJA volunteer for 12 years. Ms. Willis was a supporter and fundraiser for CAJA for several years before becoming an advocate. She served as a Loaned Executive with United Way of Marshall County, and has been active in several Arab and Marshall County community organizations.
Ms. Willis succeeds Pam Just, who has served as CAJA’s Executive Director since August of 2020. Ms. Just is retiring (again), but will continue to volunteer for CAJA. “We have enjoyed working with Pam and look forward to working with Sherry as we continue to fulfill the mission of CAJA in serving abused and neglected children in our community,” said Taylor Bentley Conner, Board President. She noted, “Sherry already has a great working relationship with many of CAJA’s community partners and her years at CAJA in the Volunteer Coordinator position give her invaluable experience.”
CAJA recruits, trains, and supports volunteer advocates who stand up for abused and neglected children, giving them a voice in an overburdened child welfare system that is hard-pressed to meet their individual needs. CAJA volunteers are appointed by the court to conduct independent investigations, report their findings, and serve as “a child’s voice in court”. Children with a CAJA volunteer find safe, permanent homes more quickly, are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and do better in school. People wanting to find out more about volunteering or donating to CAJA can contact the agency at cajaofmarshall@gmail.com, call the CAJA office at (256) 878-1445, or visit their website at cajaofmarshall.org.
