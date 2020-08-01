Thereshia Louise Tolbert Fleming, 62, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
The family has chosen cremation and no formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth James Fleming; daughters, April Moreland (Steven), Donna Boydston, Tina Curby and Stephanie Moore; sons, Billy Denson (Laci), Chance Fleming (Ashley), Chris Eudy (Ashley), Brandon Bearden, Joe David Moore Jr., Brandon Sims, Kevin Terrell, and Lee Huffstutler; sisters, Christine Graham (Todd), Karen Smith (Robert), and Deborah Goodridge; brothers, Harold Tolbert, Darrell Tolbert, Michael Tolbert, Randy Tolbert, Steve Graben, Mike Graben, Tim Graben, Bill Graben, Lane Rice, and Brandon Sims (Summer); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
