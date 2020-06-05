Nell Buchanan Holsonback
Dothan (formerly of Albertville)
Nell Buchanan Holsonback passed away June 3, 2020, at Westside Terrace in Dothan, Alabama after battling Alzheimer’s Disease for almost 17 years. She was 78 years old.
Graveside Services were held Friday, June 5, at Pleasant Hill #2 Baptist Church in Albertville, Alabama. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to the church.
Nell was born on July 20, 1941, in Marshall County, Alabama to the late Elmer and Ollie Buchanan. Nell received Christ at a young age and was a member of Pleasant Hill No. 2 Baptist Church. She worked for many years at HD Lee and retired from Tyson. During that time, she made numerous friends. Along with her loving family and friends, she was always having fun.
Nell is preceded in death by her husband, James Holsonback.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Jimmy and Tracy Holsonback of Albertville, Alabama; daughter and son in law, Sonja and Lance Shepard of Dothan, Alabama; grandchildren, Trevor and Braden Holsonback, Zack and Chris King, and Auborn and Hayes Shepard; two sisters, Priscilla Burgess, and Sadie Joiner; a brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Beverly Buchanan; and very special friends, Janet and Monty Winton. She also loved her many nieces and nephews.
During her illness, she was blessed with wonderful caregivers at Westside Terrace in Dothan.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Joe Abercrombie
Boaz
Joe Abercrombie, 64, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside service were held Thursday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Jeri Manasco officiating.
Mr. Abercrombie was born in South Carolina to William M. and Frances Beck Abercrombie. He along with his father owned and operated Abbie Auto Parts. He also owned and operated South Point Systems. He was on the Board of Directors for Marshall Medical Centers and First Bank of Boaz. He was a member of Crestview Church of Christ.
Mr. Abercrombie is survived by his wife, Sherry LeCroy Abercrombie of Boaz; son and daughter-in-Law, J. P. and Megan Abercrombie of Albertville; grandson, Mason William Abercrombie; mother, Frances Beck Abercrombie of Boaz; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father, William Marion “Abbie” Abercrombie and sister, Becky Abercrombie Shepard.
The family will accept flowers or suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Richard T. Seay
Albertville
Richard T. Seay, 55, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A memorial service was held Thursday, June 4, at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Bro. Chip Warren officiated.
He is survived by his daughters, Dana Looney (Casey), Nicole Seay, Caelon Seay; sons, Austin Seay, Brently Seay; five grandchildren; sister, Vickie Lowden; brothers, Randy Seay (Debra), Carl Seay.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Richard E. Grubbs
Geraldine
Richard E. Grubbs, 77, of Geraldine, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Graveside services are today, Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Geraldine First Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Delbert Freeman officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife, Azelia Grubbs; daughters, Shelly Fleisher, Melissa Ilieva; son, Von Grubbs; four grandchildren.
James Christopher Jenkins
Albertville
James Christopher Jenkins, 56, of Albertville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 4, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial following in Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Ricky Holmes officiated.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Nobles of Albertville; daughter, Brittany Kirkland (Jeremy) of Albertville; son, Adam Jenkins of Albertville; sister, Peggy Duenas of Huntsville; brothers, Bengi Jenkins of Albertville, Michael Jenkins of Albertville; two grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Hildreth McClendon
Hildreth McClendon, 97, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 1, at Mt. High Baptist Church with Marshall Memorial Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
Barney Powell
Barney Powell, 79, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 1, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed in Marshall Memory Gardens.
