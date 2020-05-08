Shirley Ann Kay
Albertville
Shirley Ann Kay, 76, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her children; Karen Kay Cortes (Misael), Mary Kay Michels, Daniel Kay; grandchildren; Kendra Kay (Trey Slaton), Talia Cortes Kay, Katie Wetta (Mark Roe), Sandra Jolley; great-grandchildren; Isaac Lopez, Katalina Slaton, Dalton King, Hunter Wetta, Austin Wetta, Romeo Jolley; and brother, George Barnes.
She is preceded in death by husband; Arnold George Kay; daughter, Donna Kay Rucks; and sisters, Josie Barnes, Annie B. Varnell.
Sandra Darlene Rice Daniel
Jackson, Tennessee
Sandra Darlene Rice Daniel, 59, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Due to the current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in the Rice Cemetery. Lonnie Craft will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Daniel; sister, Clara Rice Garner; and brother, Charles Leon Rice, Jr.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Willard W. Williams
Albertville
Willard W. Williams, age 85, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His family will have a private graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Martin and Rev. David Cofield will officiate the service. His family will serve as pallbearers.
He is survived by his son, Mike Williams (Dana), grandchildren; Jessica Winfrey (Derrick) and Brooke Smith (Eric), great-grandchildren; Taylor Smith, Jo Winfrey and Cooper Smith, and his loving companion, Gail Cowan.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Mt. Vernon Building Fund.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
