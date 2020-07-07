Terry Albert “Stump” Thrasher
Foley
Terry Albert “Stump” Thrasher, 73, Foley, formerly of Gadsden and Boaz, passed away in the early hours of June 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Thompson; parents, Albert and Marjorie Thrasher; brothers-in-law, Billy Jack Kittles, Richard Gravel and Bill Edwards; close friends, Ray Miller and Harvey Fail.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Glenda; one son, Matt Thompson; one daughter, Andie Thompson; sisters, Judy Kittles, Joan Gravel, Peggy Noel (Gerald), Pat Smith (Randy), Karen Carroll (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was a 32-year employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He was a handyman and enjoyed woodworking and maintaining his yard.
Special friends: Sandra Miller, Larry “Goose” Couch and Judy, Sheila McDowell, Jackie and Theresa Guttry, Terry Keener, Randall Clayborn and J.R. Parker.
At Terry’s request, memorial services will not be held.
Condolences may be sent to: Glenda Thrasher, 2616 E. Ashford Park Drive, Foley, AL 36535.
William “Mike” Liles
Albertville
William “Mike” Liles, 68, of Albertville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Graveside services were held on Monday, July 6, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Liles; daughters, Jennifer Gibson (Mark), Jessica Light (David), Julie Edwards (Eric); six grandchildren; mother, Dot Liles; sister Cathy Flynn (Jim); brothers, Randy Liles (Nancy), George Liles (Norma).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Thomas Wayne Smith
Attalla
Thomas Wayne Smith, 74, of Attalla passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
His funeral service was held Sunday, July 5, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with entombment in Memory Hill Mausoleum. Rev. Ricky Williams officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Smith; daughters, Wendy Sherrod (Doug), Marcy Smith; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Smith (Debbie), Lamar Smith (Carolyn); sister, Vera Porche (Terry); a host of nieces and nephews.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Reynaldo Valencia
Albertville
Reynaldo Valencia, 56, of Albertville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, at Geraldine Funeral Home. Burial followed in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his daughters, Maria Valencia, Adilene Valencia; sons, Reynaldo Valencia, Jr., Rafael Valencia; sisters, Isabel Avila (Sergio) Juena Benitas, Mideo Guerra.
Mary Ann Mitchell
Albertville
Mary Ann Mitchell, 81, of Albertville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 8, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Freeman Kelley officiating. Burial followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Mitchell, Kelvin Mitchell; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Crawford, Ester Hayes, Joyce Donahue (Hugh); brother, Elwyn Buchanan.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Jeanette Baker Moore
Albertville
Jeanette Baker Moore, 93, of Albertville, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill.
She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Martin (Gerry), Linda Baker Atchley; sons, Wayne Baker (Judy), George Baker, Jerry Baker (Betty), Jeff Baker (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Hiawatha Eason.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Ismael Soriano
Albertville
Ismael Soriano, 68, of Albertville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
His family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 8, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Gumaro Guzman will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Marcelina Venegas-Vasquez; children, Juana Soriano (Gumaro Guzman), Lucia Soriano (Juan Diego Alvarez), Hilario Soriano (Adriana Vazquez), Florencia Soriano (Alberto Rios); 14 grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Edwin Sherman, Jr.
Arab
Edwin Sherman, Jr., 47, of Arab, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Red Apple Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Charlie Alldredge will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home.
He is survived by his daughters, Ka Mae Cothran (Jerry), Amanda Morris, BreAnna Ruiz (David), Karyna Caudle; seven grandchildren; father, Edwin Sherman, Sr., (Lilian); sisters, Kim Clanton, Teresa Hernandez, Melinda Ponce (Jorge), Janene Almerico; brother, Shannon Honea; a host of nieces and nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Betty Ann Hill
Albertville
Betty Ann Hill, 76, of Albertville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Wednesday, July 1, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery. Bro. Brock McCullars and Bro. Lawayne Levans officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pell (Hoyt); sons, Michael Hill (Donna), Tim Hill (Michell); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Vickers; a host of nieces and nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
