Herley Mitchell Wright (63) of Orange Beach, AL; formerly of Albertville, AL; passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27th at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, AL.
There will be no visitation and a graveside memorial service at Union Grove #2 will be held at a later date. Thank you to Cason Funeral Services of Foley for assisting the family.
Mitch is survived by his loving wife, Glynis Harris and his three sons Dustin Cole (Alison); Brannon Dale (Amber); Mitchell Pierce Wright. Mitch has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Brooks Cole, Lexie Marie, Collins Jay and Caelum Perry Wright of Northport, AL; Eva May Lynn Wright of Orange Beach, AL; Cassandra Lucy and Theani Lee Wright of Cuenca, Ecuador.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva Dale and Welton Cole Wright; his grandparents Herley J and Thelma Pierce; and his sister, Martha Wright Williams.
A special thank you to the staff at South Baldwin for their kind care of our loved one in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in his honor at diabetes.org.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” -Matt. 7:12
