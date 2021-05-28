FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On Monday, May 24, law enforcement in DeKalb County had a busy day including a high-speed chase that resulted in the subject crashing into a guardrail followed by a brief stand-off.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, on Monday afternoon, Valley Head Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11. DeKalb County investigators spotted the vehicle with the subject throwing items out of the window, as he was heading into Fort Payne. DeKalb County deputies and investigators followed as the subject entered onto I-59 heading south. The vehicle continued, passing the Collinsville exit for several more miles, before striking a guardrail and losing control of the vehicle.
Carter Dale Franklin Jr., 36, of Anniston, was charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and DUI.
We would like to thank Fort Payne Police Department and Collinsville Police Department for their help.
On Monday night, Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Sylvania Police Department, Henagar Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and Rainsville Police Department responded to a residence on Industrial Drive in Sylvania with a subject with altered mental status. A male subject called 911 stating he was going to harm himself, the public and law enforcement. A perimeter was set and members of the DeKalb County Special Response Team were called to the scene.
After a brief stand-off, the subject was coaxed out of the residence and taken to a local hospital on a pickup order issued by Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn.
“Both of these incidents could have turned tragic in the blink of an eye, but thanks to our professional, calm in any situation, great critical thinking and tactical driving law enforcement officers, these two situations ended as good as they could have,” Welden said.
“When someone running others off of the road and driving as erratically and reckless as this guy was, our team was calm and put their tactical driving skills to the test. And when you have someone that is having thoughts of hurting themselves or others, we had SRT and dispatchers do an outstanding job communicating effectively with the individual, keeping him calm so hopefully he will now get the help he needs. Everyone involved did a phenomenal job keeping the public safe in both of these situations and I am proud of them all.”
