Terry Mack Osborn
Albertville
Terry Mack Osborn, 61, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1959, to Jack Osborn Sr. and Evelyn Adams Osborn. Terry served as a police officer from 1983 until retirement in 2006. He worked for the Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Guntersville Police Department and Boaz Police Department. He enjoyed tinkering with different things and making them work, photography, woodworking, hay farming, and playing the drums. He was a good coach to the girl’s high school soft-ball team, and avid Alabama Football Fan, “Roll Tide,” and showing racking horses. Terry is preceded in death by his father, Jack Osborn, Sr. and brother, Jack Osborn, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Candace Osborn (Ryan) Smith; fiancé, Kathy Wilks; grandchildren, Carter Smith, Jace Richardson, Cody Richardson, Trey Richardson, Parker Bonds and Holden Bonds; mother, Evelyn Osborn; brothers, Herb (Rhonda) Osborn and Kenneth (Linda) Osborn; nieces, Shannon Ours, Bailey Neilson and Breanna Osborn; nephews, Ben Osborn, Ry Osborn and Golden Osborn. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m., from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral home with burial in the Oak Hill cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Ry Osborn, Golden Osborn, Ryan Smith, Caleb Neilson, Tim Richardson and Ben Osborn.
Lemley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Osborn Family.
Jerry Mashburn
Sardis City
Jerry Mashburn, 76, of Sardis City, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was a member of the Sardis High School Class of 1961. He spent the next eleven years in a steel mill in Chicago before returning to his home place in Whitesboro.
Jerry became a master carpenter building/renovating residential houses, commercial buildings, cabinets, trim work and specialty requests, especially for Wanda’s special education classroom. He renovated the Boaz Outlets, the Etowah County Courtrooms, the Gamecock Center at JSU, and Coach Gene Stallings office at Alabama. He was especially proud of the over-sized gun cabinet he built for Coach Stallings’ rifle collection.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents Rob and Daisy (King); brother Qunnah Lynn; sister, Gayla Sue Roden Lyles; infant daughter, Colleen; step-son Patrick Landreth.
He is survived by Wanda, his wife of 32 years; his daughters, Pam Harrison (Kentucky), Karen Rabuck (Nebraska), Kim (Eric) Brannon and children Erin Butler and Josh (Attalla); brother, Roger (Sardis).
It was Jerry’s wish to be cremated and brought home to “hang out with Patrick” and help him watch over Wanda. There will be no service due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jerry was a Mason for 54 years and the Masonic Rites will be given by the Boaz Lodge.
If you wish to honor Jerry’s life, please send a donation in his memory to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or mail a donation to Shepherd’s Cove Foundation, 408 Martling Rd, Albertville, AL 35951.
Wanda would like to thank Shepherd’s Cove home hospice personnel. This is an amazing organization. Supporting their thrift store on U.S. 431 in Albertville helps fund their services. Special thanks to Nurse Haley and Aide Brenda who were terrific with Jerry. Much appreciation also to on-call nurses Kelly and Beth for “after hours” visits to check on Jerry. Everyone also took care of me during this stress-filled time, sorry I don’t remember all the names!
ROLL TIDE, Sweetheart, ROLL TIDE!
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Debbie Jones
Horton
Debbie Jones, 60, Horton, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service were held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Jacobs officiating. Burial followed in the Maryville Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Stephen Jones and Kati Jones of Florida; daughter, Stephanie Ford and Devin Hilley of Boaz; grandchildren, Jordan and Jasmine, Aaliyah, Kaden, Mason, Jonah, Gavin and Avery Grace; brothers, Jack McCampbell of Florida, Bill Shields of Kentucky; sisters, Betty Ward of Iowa, Karen Taylor of Florida; special friends, Renna Bowles and Jennifer & Jemmye Raber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Jones.
Pallbearers were Stephen Jones, Jordan Hardin, Devin Hilley, Mason Ford, Ben Bailey, Jason Hardin and Allen Horton.
The family will accept flowers or suggests donation to the family.
Willodean Jenkins
Crossville
Willodean Jenkins, 77, of Crossville, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Saturday, May 30, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in DeKalb Memory Gardens. Rev. Chris Sims officiated the service. She is survived by her sister, Barbara McCormick (Jimmy); brother, Leonard Jolley (Sue); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Crossville Memorial Chapel directed.
Sandra Christine Snead
Rogersville
Sandra Christine Snead, 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 2, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Robertson Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Bryan Mosley and Bro. Eric Snead officiated.
She is survived by her spouse, Louie Snead; daughter, Jamie Underwood (Ricky); sons, Lee Snead, Michael Snead (Barbara); seven grandchildren; sisters, Dean Seahorn, Leverne Beason (Jim); brother, Harrield Willingham (Elaine).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Mary “Lorene” Hunt
Albertville
Mary “Lorene” Hunt, 93, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Keith Dodd officiated.
She is survived by her sister, Edwena Morgan; brother Harold Hunt (Gail).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Jimmy M. Hammett
Boaz
Jimmy M. Hammett, 80, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
His funeral service was held Tuesday, June 2, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jason King and Rev. Patrick Hammett officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hammett; daughters, Tammey Jenkins (James), Kim Whitehorn (Bruce); sons, Farrell Hammett (Tanya), Patrick Hammett (Lisa); 10 grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Franklin D. Kelley
Guntersville
Franklin D. Kelley, 78, of Guntersville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Jerry Burgett officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Violet Mahan; brother, Feeman Kelley (Pat).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Peggy Dale Allen
Boaz
Peggy Dale Allen, 72, of Boaz, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Graveside services were held Sunday, May 31, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her step-brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
———
