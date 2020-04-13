Jack Pritchett
Albertville
Jack Pritchett, 97, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family is holding a private funeral service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fay Nell Carroll
Albertville
Fay Nell Carroll, 85, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 11, at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jeff Shambley officiated.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Denise Willett; sons, Thomas Carroll (Millie), Leon Carroll (Judy); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford Samples, Robert Samples (Darlene).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Stan Ledbetter
Albertville
Stan Ledbetter, 60, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
The Family will have a private graveside service today, Tuesday, April 14, at Fairview Cemetery
Mr. Ledbetter is survived by his wife, Debra Ledbetter; children, Torri Trawick (Robert), Stan Ledbetter Jr., Joshua Ledbetter (Selena), Miranda Stewart (Dustin); 14 grandchildren; mother, Elizabeth Jane Pell; brothers, Scottie Murphy, Timothy Smith; sister, Melony Holland.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Virgie L. Sikes
Mississippi (formerly of Albertville)
Virgie L. Sikes, 101, of Mississippi, formerly of Albertville, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service Monday, April 13, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Brent Roe officiated.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Sikes, Marie Miller (Fred), Janet Wesson (Jan); seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
