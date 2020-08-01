Sharon Denise Wooten, 63, of Boaz, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery at Southside. Rev. Harold Coe will be officiating. Visitation will be 2 until 3 before the service at the funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughters, Samantha Roberts (Brian), Tonya Walker (Brian), Cecilia Varnadore (Jody), Amanda Chaffee (Douglas), and Melissa Wilson (Scott), nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Deborah Hearn; brother, Randy Speight (Bridgette); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Commented