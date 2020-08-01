Ms. Marjory Beam age 81, of Geraldine passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services were Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
The family received friends from noon until time of service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mauldin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Chris) McCreless and Rachel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dessa Faulkner, Zoey Faulkner, Kenzy Faulkner, and Phoenix Dupree; special brother-in-law, Junior Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hiram T. Richey and Myrtle Shirley Richey; sister, Maxine Graves; brother, Kenneth Richey; and son, Anthony “Tony” Lamar Beam.
Wendell Montez Reed
Gulfport, Miss.
Wendell Montez Reed, 88, of Gulfport, Miss, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Gulfport.
Mrs. Reed was a native of Guntersville and a longtime resident of Gulfport. She was employed for 29 years as a secretary for the Department of Defense Civil Services. She enjoyed spending time and shopping with family, attending luncheons with friends, cooking, baking brownies and cookies for her family as they worked on automobiles, reading the Bible and she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl K. Reed; her grandson, Zack Reed; sisters, Essie Mangum, Lois Pentecost, Jaunee Helton and Agnes Cornelius; and a brother, Leamon Cornelius.
Survivors include her sons, Lee and Randy Reed; her sister, Willene Madden; grandchildren, Ember McGrath and Josh Reed; great-grandchildren, Katana McGrath and Barrett McCrath; and her dearly loved family members, Beth Lykins, Jesse Lykins and Jon McGrath.
Visitation was June 25, 2020, at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport. Services followed in the funeral home chapel.
Private burial for family was in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Commented