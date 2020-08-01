Keri Estes Harris, 43, of Albertville, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were July 30, 2020 at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Willis Kelly officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memory Gardens.
