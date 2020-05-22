James Scott Champion
Horton
James Scott Champion, 48, of Horton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.
His family will have a memorial service at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Rachel Nichole Champion, Christopher Scott Champion; two grandchildren; father, James Walter Champion; and mother, Terri Lynn Wynn.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Benny Lee Noojin
Boaz
Benny Lee Noojin, 64, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m., at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Wayne White will officiate.
He is survived by his spouse, Kay Carnes; sisters, Betty Duke (Calvin), Barbara Upton; and brother, Bill Noojin.
Funeral Home encourages Social Distancing at all services.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Huey Johnson
Crossville
Huey Johnson, 79, of Crossville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 20, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant in the Egypt Community. Rev. David Martin officiated.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty (J. B.) Terrell, and Emma (Edward) Gilland.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
