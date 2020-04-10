Joyce Bearden
Albertville
Joyce Bearden, 80, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service Wednesday, April 8, at Douglas Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Martis Bearden; daughters, Melanie Gibson (Tommy), Mitzi Tarvin (Eddie); step-daughter, Charlotte Epperson (David); step-son, Ricky Bearden; one grandchild; four step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
David Leon Elkins
Albertville
David Leon Elkins, 70, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at Thrasher Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Scott Elkins; brother, Jerry Elkins (Sherrie); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Vina Elizabeth Alexander Murray
Horton
Vina Elizabeth Alexander Murray, 88, of Horton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be at Douglas Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Diann Smith, Patty Gresham (Leslie); sister, Eula Todd; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
———
