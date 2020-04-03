John Luke Carver
Boaz
John Luke Carver, 6, of Boaz, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020.
There will be a private family service Saturday, April, 4. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Bro. Paul Lackey and Bro. Zac Goforth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Adam Maroney, Colby Patton, Zac Goforth, Tony Patton, Jamie Griffith and Chris Davenport. Carlisle Baptist Church family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
He is survived by his parents, Ben and Johnna Carver; brother, Braden Carver; grandparents, Frank and Janine Carver, Tonya Lane and Johnny Malone; great-grandparents, Sue Burns, Ray and Sylvia Malone; aunt, Natalie Goforth (Zac); a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to The Legacy of Hope in John Luke’s name, 504 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35233 or Legacyofhope.org.
The family would like to give special thanks to Children’s Hospital PICU, A-Med, Marshall EMS, Sardis Police Department, Sardis Fire Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Dept., MMCS ER Staff and Survival Flight.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
William Jackson Riley
Boaz
William Jackson Riley, 51, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A memorial, graveside service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, Jack and Jennie Riley; brother, Sam Riley (Lara); one niece.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
William Edward “Ed” Williamson
Albertville
William Edward “Ed” Williamson, 84, of Albertville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williamson; daughters, Kathy Mason (Bill), Kathy Protz (Everette), Karin Price (Gary); son, Doug Styke; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine and Barbara; brother, Rickey Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Richard Gravel
Boaz
Richard Gravel, 85, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Thrasher Gravel; daughter, Dr. Sandra Gravel; two grandchildren..
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Helen Jeanette Yarbrough
Boaz
Helen Jeanette Yarbrough, 79, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service Friday, April. 3, at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Yarbrough; son, Timothy Charles Yarbrough (Dee); one granddaughter.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
———
