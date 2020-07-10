V. L. “Buddy” Miller
Albertville
V. L. “Buddy” Miller, age 85, of Albertville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
His funeral service was held Friday, July 10, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Chris Johnson officiated the service.
He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Duckett (Danny), Dana Williams (Mike); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Pat Sutton
Albertville
Pat Sutton, 63, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held today, Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Happy Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tony Myrick will officiate.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Sutton; sisters, Linda Lyle, Judy Martin; a niece; two nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Nola Jean Scott Leeth
Albertville
Nola Jean Scott Leeth, 92, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Pastor Keith Dodd will officiate.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Leeth Solley (Michael); sisters, Dot Ledbetter, Syble Duke; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Regina Martin Leeth.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lottie Waldrop
Leesburg
Lottie Waldrop, 82, of Leesburg, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 8, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Kerry Simpson and Rev. Edwin Simpson officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, O. F. Waldrop; children, Michael Luck (Janice), Edwin Waldrop (Lazandara), Marcia Dunseith (Harold), Karen Peppers (Ray), Marie Simmons (Bobby), Kytha Champion, Cindy Jackson (Trent), Vanessa Davis (Tim), Lana Pettie (Bobby); 22 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren, 26 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Bearden, Parrie Lee Smith.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Houston Cookston
Crossville
Houston Cookston, 72, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held today, Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow afterwards in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Doris Hamilton Buskirk
Boaz
Doris Hamilton Buskirk, 92, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Shannon Pullen will be officiating.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jackie Lynn Hamilton, Richard and Teresa Hamilton, and Jeffery Lynn Hamilton all of Boaz; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Miller of Indiana.
Brenda Hunt
Albertville
Brenda Hunt, 72, of Albertville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Graveside services were held Thursday, July 9 at Memory Hill with Bro. Chip Warren officiating.
She is survived by her sister, Beckey Swatek; brother, Harold Hunt.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Bill Witt
Altoona
Bill Witt, 74, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Chad Robertson will be officiating. Visitation will be 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service on Sunday.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Witt; children, Angela Foster (Mitch), Rodney Witt (Angel), Christa Kennamer (Jody); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle Levans (Rev. LeWayne).
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
