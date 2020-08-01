Mr. J. L. Walker, age 75, of Henderson Road, Boaz, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Bro. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife; Mary Nelson Walker, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law; Jeff and Beverly Walker, of Albertville; daughter and son-in-law: Diana and Jeff Jenkins, of Albertville; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Jody and Karen Walker, of Aurora; and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
