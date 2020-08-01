George Walter Childers, 80, of Horton, died Tuesday, July28, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Horton. Mike Knott Will officiate. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Williamson Childers, of Horton; daughter, Robin Williams (Bradley), of Douglas; sister, Shirley Nixon (William), of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
